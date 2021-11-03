Leading transport and logistics provider is investing in warehouse-based robotics and automation technology supplied by Geek+ to accelerate a shift towards digitalization. Move is in part a rection to the sustained eCommerce boom and the requirement for swift order fulfilment.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 November 2021 - GEODIS today announced the deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) from Geek+ , a global technology company specialized in smart logistics through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. The YLDC will be provided with an exclusive AMR operating area with QR coding to guide automated operations. The smart facility underlines GEODIS' digital-first outlook to future operations.









GEODIS commits investment in Autonomous Mobile Robots for its distribution centre in Hong Kong, SAR China

Onno Boots, Regional President & CEO, Asia Pacific said: "Our investments in this AI-driven automation system brings substantial value to GEODIS' eCommerce and retail customers by addressing some of the key challenges they face today. These solutions not only bring long-term cost-savings, operational efficiencies, and safety, but also enable us to maintain high-quality control standards while providing customers greater speed and flexibility of movement of goods."

GEODIS' initial project AMR deployment features customized storage racks and shelves that do not require aisles in between while parked. This high-density storage buffer allows GEODIS to maximize its storage capacity for improved customer fulfillment processes. Furthermore, the Geek+ robots will be used for locating, tracking, and moving inventory through "Goods-to-Person Picking" solutions. This method allows orders to be delivered directly to pick and pack stations, eliminating any movement time needed by operators to search for items.

In addition to improved real estate utilization, AMR adoption minimizes manual labor and reduces the risk of human error—improving picking accuracy and reducing inventory count errors. The use of AMR will also mitigate some of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, such as social distancing protocols in warehouses.

"Today's announcement demonstrates GEODIS' continued commitment to innovation and its momentum in addressing the increasingly complex production and challenges in the Hong Kong Contract Logistics (HKCL) landscape in the last two years." Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region said. "In the long run, digital solutions and technologies like robotics and AI give us more data and insights so we can continue to finesse our operations to fulfill the needs of our customers."

"The announcement reveals Geek+' determination to support companies worldwide with technologies that can streamline operations, transforming the global supply chain to address increasingly complex logistics challenges." Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, said. "We will continue help GEODIS better manage changes in demand, quickly scale in line with business growth, and provide customers with better products and service capabilities."

The Geek+ solution advances GEODIS' goal of boosting its smart logistics portfolio and provides a competitive edge to meet the rising demands for agility and accuracy amidst soaring demand in the eCommerce, retail and FMCG segments. GEODIS has around 250 autonomous mobile robots worldwide.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.





#GEODIS