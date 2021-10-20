GEODIS' Executive Leadership Program recognized as the best Asia’s Training & Development Excellence Awards 2021

Global leading transport and logistics provider wins top award for redefining leadership in the logistics sector

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 October 2021 - GEODIS has been named 'Best Leadership Development Program for Top Management' at the 2021 Asia's Training & Development Excellence Awards. Hosted by the World HRD Congress and the Employer Branding Institute, the annual event identifies outstanding talent and development initiatives from organizations across Asia, while celebrating the best practices in employer branding and Human Resources (HR).





The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the inner workings of the supply chain, prompting logistics service providers to explore alternative routes and sourcing strategies; this in addition to investing in digital transformation solutions that meet the rising expectations for operational efficiency through already overwhelmed freight channels. Such complexities have heightened the need for businesses to ensure employees have the necessary support, skills and mindset to not only adapt, but to thrive within a rapidly changing market environment.

Applying a human design centered approach to leadership has thus become a core aspect of GEODIS' long-term strategy. In particular, the Executive Leadership Program for the senior management team, comprising 132 global board members and leaders, ensures GEODIS' leaders have the skillsets and resources to make well-informed strategic decisions amidst the industry's complex climate. This two-year program (2020-2022), delivered by Harvard Business School, features a comprehensive curriculum covering key business issues such as customer centricity, leading in adversity, and CSR and sustainability.

Mario Ceccon, Executive Vice President Group Human Resources, GEODIS, said: "We are very pleased to have our Executive Leadership Program recognized by the jury at the Employer Branding Institute. This is a much-valued testament to GEODIS' continued efforts to become not just an employer of choice, but also a company that has the foresight and capabilities to take the company even further".

Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS, said: "Given the persistence of change sweeping the industry, it is more crucial than ever for our team to have the skills required to respond to, what are now every-day challenges. Training and development programs are therefore crucially important to us. We already have plans in place to further scale up our training initiatives across all levels."





GEODIS is currently gearing up for the next phase of its leadership program, with new modules and sessions in the pipeline to maintain the company's competitive advantage in a post-pandemic era.





