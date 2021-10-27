GEODIS upgrades road network capabilities, connects Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2021 - GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, has expanded its road network in Southeast Asia to Vietnam; another step towards its ambition to develop a scheduled road service connecting Singapore to China. GEODIS' own fleet of vehicles and expanded network of partners enables full and partial loads to be carried by road along the Singapore, Malaysia, Thaïland axis, and now Vietnam. The addition of the service to Vietnam will serve businesses driving the manufacturing boom in that country over recent years, helping the region become a vital supply chain node for many high-tech, retail, and FMCG businesses.









GEODIS Expands Road Network Across Southeast Asia

Launched in November 2019, the Road Transport service of GEODIS in Southeast Asia was created to meet the needs of companies looking for a day-definite road transportation solution for their cargo, in the range of 30 to 1000 kilos per shipment.





The expanded road network for Full Truck Load (FTL) and Less than Truck Load (LTL) service provide freight management from first to last mile and offers additional options for existing GEODIS customers, in addition to air and ocean transport modes. The door-to-door road option has the advantage of loading space flexibility, with benefits of lower rates than air freight, shorter transit times than ocean freight, and on-the-ground expertise for customs clearance.





Since March 2021, GEODIS has expanded its road network capabilities by offering both standard and personalized solutions including its RoadDirect, RoadFast, and RoadSave services. With these differing levels of service, GEODIS balances transit time and costs to ensure customers can tailor the solution that best fits their needs; to include door-to-door service, customs brokerage and onward distribution.





Accompanying the new expansion of the Road Transport service of GEODIS is a dedicated access to a rate calculator and automated quotation system, which will be available towards the end of 2021.





"Our expanded service aims to give our customers greater flexibility and reliability of service in the context of current supply chain disruptions affecting air and sea cargo flows," said Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, Sub-Regional Managing Director – South East Asia. "The service refinements come at a pivotal time as ASEAN's manufacturing productivity and market expansion are gaining momentum due to the confluence of events that is motivating global companies to diversify their supply chain options".





GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

#GEODIS