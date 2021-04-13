SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the recent surge in demand for supply chain services in South Korea brought about by dynamic changes in consumer buying habits through ecommerce channels, the new facility will provide additional warehousing and value-added contract logistics resources.



GEODIS invests in a new multi-user facility in Icheon, South Korea.

Located just 25 kilometres from central Seoul and a 90-minute drive from both Incheon International Airport and Port of Incheon, the new multi-user warehousing facility is strategically located in Icheon.

Completed in March 2021, the new premises provide a variable ambient environment with temperatures ranging from 5 to 34 degrees Celsius. It will be maintaining a maximum humidity of 87% with ventilation system support and is compliant with the Korea Fire Safety Standards. This additional location brings GEODIS logistics footprint in South Korea to 65,000 square meters.

Sub-Regional Managing Director, North Asia, Chris Cahill said, "In line with our vision of being the growth partner of our customers, this investment in additional warehousing resource is just another step in GEODIS' commitment to support our Korean customers' development ambitions and our own expansion into strategic markets. From inventory management of raw materials to finished goods, valued added services and end to end solutions, our across the board provision logistics platforms facilitates faster speed to market for our customers' products by being perfectly located to serve their target markets."

Managing Director for GEODIS in South Korea, Benoit Brule comments, "Our Icheon amenity is built to state-of-the-art specifications of a Grade A standard at a strategic location. The warehouse is open to all new business offering customers an all-in-one service, increased efficiency, full visibility and total control. Above all, we have a truly professional team of supply chain experts ready to support our clients in all their Contract Logistics requirements."

GEODIS -- www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated 8.3 billion Euros in sales.

