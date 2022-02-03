GEODIS to open a new warehouse facility at Brisbane Airport (BNE)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 3 February 2022 - From its new facility, GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, will provide airfreight, ocean freight, contract logistics and customs brokerage solutions for its customers in a wide range of market sectors, including automotive and FMCG.









Strategically located at Brisbane Airport, the new site will have easy access to key locations, being only 14km from the central business district, and 22km from the Port of Brisbane. It will serve the growing logistical needs of GEODIS' customers.

The planned 4,500m2 warehouse facility, which is due to be operational by second half of 2022 will feature 4,000 pallet locations, 1,500m2 of bulk space, and a cool room for perishable goods supply to marine and hospitality logistics customers, especially cruise lines.

Stuart Asplet, GEODIS' Sub-Regional Managing Director, Pacific Regional Director Sea Freight, Asia Pacific said: "At this new facility, GEODIS will showcase its expertise in import and export services including customs brokerage to ensure complete supply chain transparency. GEODIS in Brisbane already has a strong package of solutions for our customers. This new, strategically positioned facility will not only enable us to meet the fast-changing needs of our customers today but will give us ample room to grow our offerings in the market."





BNE Property is delivering the purpose-built warehouse at Brisbane Airport's Export Park, a precinct home to large-scale warehousing, freight handling, and distribution centres, as well as catering, wholesaling, and storage facilities.





Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation Executive General Manager Commercial, said: "It's fantastic to have another great tenant join BNE's growing business community. Brisbane Airport's size, accessibility, and amenity continue to attract great commercial and industrial businesses, and we are extremely pleased that GEODIS has selected BNE as the perfect place to continue to grow its business."





GEODIS in Australia features 30,888 m2 of warehousing space across seven locations and offers customers end-to-end solutions spanning a large range of services, including freight forwarding, supply chain optimization, and contract logistics.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS employed over 41,000 people globally and generated €8.4 billion in revenue.

