Sustained innovation and high service quality place GEODIS at the very top of the Best Logistics Service Provider category

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 November 2021 - The Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) annual awards celebrate exemplary leadership and relationship management as well as top-notch solutions within the industry. The awards set the benchmark for service provider excellence amongst air and shipping lines, airports, and seaports, as well as third-party logistics and other associated industries.









GEODIS wins 'Best Logistics Service Provider – Project Cargo' at the 2021 AFLAS Awards



With bottlenecks at major ports, container pileups, and shipment delays, project logistics providers—handling customers with complex and oversized transport requirements—have been pushed to quickly adapt and uncover new methods to meet the relentless demand of these large-scale projects. Despite this difficult climate, GEODIS has been recognized for tackling the constraints of these challenges with fresh, robust, and targeted solutions. This includes seamlessly navigating the complex technical requirements present in transporting high voltage transformers as well as delivering specialized solutions across surface, barge and ocean transportation.





"Our Project Logistics services are centered around innovation and designing ways in which we can re-configure our customers' needs and dilemmas into a seamless, cost-effective and reliable road map," said Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub Region. "We are honored to have these ongoing efforts recognized and will continue to deliver quality solutions that can carry our customers' businesses forward."





"We have always been, and will continue to be, a pioneer in the Project Logistics sector, rising up to new challenges with dynamic and reliable services, incorporating cutting-edge engineering logistics, tailored specifically to meet the unique requirements of every project," added Frederic de Prat, Regional Director, Asia Pacific. "We aim to keep growing and innovating, especially amidst such uncertain times, in order to stay ahead of the curve."





GEODIS' dedicated network of more than 550 specialists located in 30 countries provides expert Project Logistics services across all major industries, including oil & gas, rail, nuclear, mining, power, infrastructure, renewables, as well as petrochemical production and refining. In recent years, the company has also been expanding its services to sectors such as aid and relief, government and military.





GEODIS - www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.





#GEODIS