Geoffrey the Giraffe brings joy to Hong Kong children and a toy shopping spree at Toys"R"Us during World Tour visit

Hong Kong the first stop in Asia before continuing on to Singapore during global campaign to unite children around the world

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoffrey the Giraffe, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, touched down in Hong Kong on September 17th during his first stop in Asia as part of Geoffrey's World Tour. Before his arrival, more than a hundred families across Hong Kong participated in an online photo contest for their chance to meet Geoffrey and win an exciting toy shopping spree, one the main events of his visit to Asia's World City!

To enter, participants were asked to submit a photo that showed their happiest moments at Toys"R"Us, along with their explanation of what makes Toys"R"Us a special place for them. The winner of the shopping spree was a young family. The mother, Janet, submitted a photo of her daughter about to enter her local Toys"R"Us store and beaming with excitement.

In the photo description, Janet describes the deep connection and long term relationship people have with Toys"R"Us starting with "love at first" sight as a toddler, then wanting to "visit every day" as a young child, followed by entering the store as a parent in your 30s, as a grandparent in your 60s, and then finally in your 80s, visiting Toys"R"Us stores just to feel the excitement and hear the laughter of children.



The winning family of the photo contest and the local child ambassador with Geoffrey in front of the Toys"R"Us MegaBox store in Hong Kong.

"We were amazed to see all the happy pictures and inspired by the creativity and imagination shown in the photo descriptions by the children who participated in the contest!" said Pamela Wong, General Manager of Toys"R"Us Hong Kong. "They truly showed how much children and their parents enjoy their time at Toys"R"Us stores across Hong Kong, whether playing with toys, posing with their favourite cartoon characters, and enjoying time as a family! The experience kids have at Toys"R"Us has helped us to develop special bond with families, with magic moments here that fuel a child's imagination and create treasured memories for all whenever they visit us."

Janet's son took part in the toy shopping spree event on September 17th at Toys"R"Us' MegaBox store, giving him one minute to quickly collect any toy he wanted. The lucky winner walked away with a bag full of Pokémon toys and a few dolls for his younger sister!

Also, during his tour, Geoffrey was treated to a tour of one of Hong Kong's most iconic sites, the Central pier overlooking the breathtaking Hong Kong skyline and its busy harbour, hosted by a local child ambassador.

About Geoffrey's World Tour

Geoffrey's World Tour was launched by Toys"R"US in June and is the company's first 360-degree global marketing campaign. The campaign has been following Geoffrey the GiraffeTM as he embarked on a world tour beginning at the Toys"R"Us global flagship in the U.S.A., followed by visits and activations in London, Madrid, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Dubai, and markets in Asia.

Each stop on Geoffrey's World Tour is hosted by a local Toys"R"Us child ambassador and features in-store, e-commerce and social media activations, including a sweepstakes to win a shopping spree for consumers. The campaign will culminate with the launch of a global YouTube series that captures each of Geoffrey's visits from the child ambassador's perspectives. In the series, Geoffrey will be shown with the ambassadors in their city as they share kid-friendly fun facts about their communities, and experience at the Toys"R"Us store event.

Geoffrey's next stop: Singapore!

After a fun-filled trip to Hong Kong, Geoffrey is now continuing his world tour, heading towards the Lion City!

A photo contest was recently held to celebrate Geoffrey's arrival to Singapore. Similar to Hong Kong, participants in Singapore uploaded a photo to show their happy moments at Toys"R"Us stores and provided a description of how our stores provide them with magical moments and create treasured memories.

The winner of the contest will be announced in early October and similarly, a child ambassador in Singapore will also show Geoffrey the iconic spots across the city during his visit.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.