Georgia Structured Family Caregiving Program Applications Announced By Homenurse

The company’s new updates are designed to give family caregivers a simple way to sign up to become paid, at-home caregivers. If eligible, the individual can receive financial support that will aid them with caring for their senior or disabled family member.

More information can be found at https://www.homenurse.net/structured-family-caregiving

Home Nurse Inc informs that the individual must be the primary caregiver and at least 18 years old for eligibility. In addition, they have to be related biologically or through marriage as a son or daughter-in-law – spouses and legal guardians do not qualify.

The program comprises a daily personalized plan that will help the individual provide expert care to their loved one. The plan will be based on the family member’s specific needs and will be created by experienced medical professionals.

The family member the caregiver is taking care of should be Georgia Medicaid-eligible under the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program. If accepted, the individual will receive weekly monetary compensation as well as health coaching and guidance provided by the company’s employees.

Services that are commonly offered by caregivers include housekeeping, bathing, meal preparation, feeding, dressing, assistance with personal hygiene needs, and appointment and medication management. Other tasks comprise help with moving around the house, getting in and out of bed, in and out of chairs, and providing necessary transportation. Those interested in signing up just need to fill out the form located on the company’s website.

Home Nurse Inc was established in 1983 by two healthcare specialists – Gail Finley and Mary Stapleton. The company shares details on other Georgia Medicaid programs and its offered services on its site.

A satisfied client said: “When we decided to move our mom home and stay with her full time to care for her, Home Nurse Inc was the best company we have been blessed with. Even during the pandemic, they were able to do online training, immediate phone call assistance, and encouraging calls to assist with our mother’s care. We have been with the company for 2 years now and hope there will be many more.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.homenurse.net

