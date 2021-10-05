MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, a German brand of high-quality home appliances, is prevalent among young people following the period of one month after its entry into the Philippine market.

"Generation Z is a dynamic generation with a strong sense of curiosity, creativity and a love for new things. Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer brings them a new smart kitchen experience that meets their imagination for a smart, convenient and healthy life in all aspects," Gaabor CEO James-Black explained.



German Brand Gaabor Embraces “Generation Z”

Gaabor Lab found through research that young people in Generation Z like to use smart products with quality, to explore delicious food while focusing on healthy diet, and to share delicious food with family and friends, and they prefer products that they can easily own at the right price even if they are newcomers to the workplace.

"This is an important thing that we can do for consumers. As a dependent brand of home appliances, while ensuring the high quality of products, Gaabor offers the best price for consumers. Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer's classic model GA-M35A is now launched at a promotional price as low as PHP1,000," Black said Gaabor was working hard to provide a better cooking experience for the young people of Generation Z at the best price.

In addition, Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer continues to surprise young Filipinos both in terms of operating experience and cooking results.

Gaabor's classic model GA-M35A is equipped with an intelligent system that allows young people who like to cook by themselves and desire simple cooking process to free their hands and have a rich cooking experience at the touch of a button. Meanwhile, Gaabor adheres to the German craftsman's concept to ensure that the nutrients of ingredients are maintained to the maximum in the cooking process and food is crispy, fresh and juicy.

Gaabor provides you a funny and healthy food experience at an exciting price. Driven by the needs of "Generation Z", Gaabor focuses on the development and production of high-quality home appliances to provide users with products with German craftsman's quality.

Gaabor, Share delicacy dass love

