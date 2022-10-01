German startup iFactory3D introduces innovative One Pro 3D belt printer

iFactory3D will present its innovative 3D belt printer, whose technology will automate additive manufacturing worldwide, at this year's Formnext fair. The special feature of the One Pro: thanks to the built-in conveyor belt and remote control, objects can be printed in series 24/7 without supervision.

—

Benefits of 3D belt technology

The use of a conveyor belt instead of a rigid print bed bridges the procedural gaps of additive manufacturing. As a result, the One Pro prints long objects in virtually unlimited lengths and enables simultaneous, automated batch production with minimal human-machine interaction. The 45° printing angle means less material is required and complex geometries can be printed without support structures - even hollow shapes are possible. The parts to be produced can thus have bionic features, be reinforced with resin, foam and fibers, and have an optimized topology.

In addition to its flexible applications, the One Pro offers other significant material savings: by producing only the items they need, companies can dramatically reduce their waste. Since there are no tooling, setup or labor costs, and the printer can produce individual objects in a timely manner, costs are significantly lower than with injection-molded models.

Small production machine with big impact

3D belt printers from iFactory3D help companies - from the automotive industry to mechanical engineering, medical technology and toolmaking - to bridge supply shortages without additional personnel costs. Priced at around €4,000 (as of September 2022), the One Pro is also aimed at SMEs, small businesses and start-ups, which can now manufacture their own products - even with limited capital - and benefit from the elimination of long transport routes.

iFactory3D is a young 3D technology company and currently the only B2B company in the world developing 3D belt printers. iFactory3D focuses on durability, high-quality components, complementary software development, multilingual personalized customer service and customized solutions thanks to an in-house R&D department. In addition, iFactory3D offers service contracts for maintenance and consulting services for materials and applications, as well as product training.

Not just a 3D printer, but infinite possibilities

CEO Artur Steffen sees enormous future potential in 3D belt printing: "We see ourselves as an enabler: our innovation is just one step for so many more ideas that can be implemented with the One Pro. How often do great visions fail on the desk because the hurdles to implementation seem insurmountable? We provide the tools to exceed limits - in your head and in practice. When you know that this device gives you the freedom to directly and independently create virtually anything you want, the next steps seem much easier. So you're not buying a 3D printer, you're buying infinite possibilities."

Technical details – One Pro:

Build volume:



infinite (L) x 280 (B) x 170 (H) [mm]



(infinite (L) x 11 (B) x 6.6 (H) [Inch])

Power input:



AC 110-240V / 50-60Hz 5A

Outer dimensions:



620 (L) x 540 (B) x 380 (H) [mm]



(24.4 (L) x 21.3 (B) x 15 (H) [Inch])

Output (PSU):



DC 24V / 14.6A

Printing technology:



Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Weight:



18kg (39.7lbs)

About Formnext (https://formnext.mesago.com/frankfurt/de.html)

As the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, Formnext is an international meeting place for the next generation of smart industrial production. Formnext showcases the complex and multi-layered world of additive manufacturing processes across the entire material spectrum from polymers to metals and other materials in combination with all process phases of state-of-the-art industrial production up to and including series production. Formnext 2022 will take place from 15 - 18 November 2022 in exhibition halls 11 and 12 of the exhibition grounds in Frankfurt am Main.

About Us: Founded in 2020 by Artur Steffen and Martin Huber, iFactory3D brings automated batch production to additive manufacturing. Optimizing suppliers and simplifying development processes is a real game changer in today's world, effectively saving time, money and CO2. iFactory3D offers more and more industries the opportunity to manufacture independently and locally again and implement innovations in a timely manner. As the world of manufacturing shifts towards customization, adaptability, and local production sites, agile manufacturing is becoming increasingly clear as the future of production technology. With its innovative 3D belt printers, iFactory3D automates additive manufacturing.

Contact Info:

Name: Artur Steffen

Email: Send Email

Organization: iFactory3D GmbH

Website: https://ifactory3d.com/en/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/_70yMCnUsyoc

Release ID: 89082497

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.