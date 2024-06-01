Get $40 Off. Momcozy Baby Monitor - New Lower Price for a Limited Time on Amazon

Enhance Baby Safety with the award-winning Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor at an Unbeatable Price

Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3 million moms worldwide, is excited to announce a week-long baby monitor savings event from June 3 to June 9 on Amazon.

In recognition of National Safety Month this June, Momcozy aims to equip more families with new mom must-have products to keep a vigilant eye on their babies, enhancing safety and peace of mind. As part of the event, the award-winning Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor will be available at a reduced price of $99.99, down from $139.99.

Why is the Momcozy baby monitor a new mom must-have?

The Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor is recognized for its 5-inch large display and 1080 camera that provide a crystal-clear picture, allowing parents to easily check on their baby and ensure they are sleeping safely on their back, reducing the risk of suffocation. Parents can rest assured at night, knowing baby is safe thanks to the clear night vision and extended battery life.

The advanced feature of sound detection helps parents respond quickly and effectively to any noises, preventing potential falls from the bed or crib. Lastly, unlike many modern baby monitors that rely on Wi-Fi and apps, the Momcozy BM01 connects directly to the camera without needing any internet connection, which ensures that your baby’s privacy is always protected.

"We understand that every parent wants the best for their baby, especially when it comes to safety. That's why we're proud to offer the Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor at an unbeatable price during National Safety Month, alongside other baby must-have products. Our goal is to ensure that every family has access to reliable, high-quality baby monitors that provide peace of mind and enhance the safety of their little ones.” - Momcozy brand representative

Additional Savings on Must-Have Products

For National Safety Month, Momcozy is offering special discounts on three baby must-have products for new moms:

• Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor : Benefit from $40 off, now available for $99.99 (originally $139.99)

• Momcozy Sound Machine with App Control: Enjoy 24% off, now available for $30.59 (originally $39.99).

• Momcozy Portable Sound Machine : Get 20% off, now available for $19.79 (originally $24.99)

Don't miss out on these fantastic savings during National Safety Month. Equip your home with the best in baby safety and ensure your peace of mind with Momcozy's top-rated new mom must-have products.

For more information and to take advantage of these deals on baby must-have products, visit Momcozy on Amazon.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Jiang | e: pr@momcozy.com

Contact Info:

Name: Anna Jiang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Momcozy

Website: https://momcozy.com/



