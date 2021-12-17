Get Amazon Alexa In Your BMW

BMW has teamed up with the Amazon Alexa! This means that every new BMW X3 includes BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant – an onboard assistant that gets smarter with every interaction – as well as the fabulous Amazon Alexa™ built-in.

—

BMW has teamed up with the Amazon Alexa! This means that every new BMW X3 includes BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant – an onboard assistant that gets smarter with every interaction – as well as the fabulous Amazon Alexa™ built-in. You can now play music, get directions, listen to audiobooks, control your smart home, and more, with just your voice – so keep those hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Now available on the new 2022 BMW X3 and many other compatible models.

BMW AMAZON ALEXA FAQS

What is required to use the Amazon Alexa Car Integration? In addition to an Amazon account, you will need a ConnectedDrive account, the My BMW opp on your iPhone®, and a compatible vehicle, equipped with Navigation. Visit BMWUSA.com/ConnectedDrive to confirm whether your vehicle is compatible.

I don’t have an Alexa-enabled device at home, can I still use this feature? Yes. With Amazon Alexa Car Integration, you can turn your BMW into its own Amazon Alexa device.

Can I use the Amazon Alexa Car Integration to navigate to a destination or play BMW Infotainment features? To navigate to a destination or play BMW Infotainment features, you can use your BMW Voice Control.

Is Alexa always listening? After set up, Alexa will only listen and respond after pressing the speech button and saying “Alexa, …” or in newer models using the wake word “Alexa,…”. For a complete list of vehicles visit BMWUSA.com/ConnectedDrive.

How can I add my smart home device to the Amazon Alexa Car Integration? Smart home devices can be added by using the Amazon Alexa opp. More information can be found at https://www.amazon.com/alexasupport or by calling Amazon customer help at 1-888-280-4331.

How can I disable Visual Feedback screens on my iDrive when I use Alexa? To disable visual feedback, select Amazon Alexa in the ConnectedDrive section of your iDrive Screen. Check the box labeled “Disable visual feedback”.

Can I still connect to Alexa if my WiFi Hotspot is not active in my iDrive 7? If you are using an iPhone device and do not have an active WiFi Plan or Trial Plan linked to your BMW WiFi Hotspot, make sure your “Internet Connection” is turned off within the vehicle. This can be done by going to Com> Mobile Devices> Internet hotspot.

THE MY BMW AMAZON ALEXA SKILL

With Alexa, your BMW is literally coming home. Control remote functions of your vehicle using your favorite assistant. Check your battery charge status and time remaining until fully-charged. Start your journey in comfort by switching on the climate control in advance and checking your remaining range. Remotely unlock your car using a PIN, or keep it secured by locking the doors without lifting a finger.

“Alexa, what’s in the news?” or “Alexa, add tea to the shopping list.”

With Amazon Alexa Car Integration, you have seamless access to Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service. Using Alexa in your BMW is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly. With Amazon Alexa, you can add entries to your calendar, control smart home devices, and access over 100k+ Alexa skills. Alexa will not only respond to your questions, but you will also be provided with visual feedback on the Control Display of your vehicle.

The My BMW skill is optimised for 2014 BMW models and later, and currently supports interaction in English and German. Download the “Get Started Guide” today. Once enabled, you can ask questions or give commands such as:

“ALEXA, ASK BMW…”

Activate the climate control.

Lock the doors.

Is my BMW locked?

Are my windows up?

Is my car safe?

Is the trunk closed?

Unlock my car.

Flash the lights.

Honk the horn.

As part of the In-Home Services feature. BMW Connected can now be utilized by your Amazon Alexa devices. such as (but not limited to). Amazon Echo. Stay on time. in touch and in control by finding out when you should leave for your next trip, checking on your fuel range, and even locking the doors or turning on the climate control remotely.

FOR CERTAIN BMW VEHICLE MODELS, YOU CAN ALSO ASK:

What’s my fuel range?

Is my sunroof closed?

What is my battery status?

How long until my battery is completely charged?

The My BMW skill currently only supports users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. This function can only be used with one BMW vehicle per Connected-Drive account (For users with more than one vehicle, the first car in the account will be selected). Alexa will send remote service commands to your vehicle. Remote services are not available while your vehicle is in motion or when car location services are interrupted. For security reasons, you can choose to temporarily block all commands from Alexa to your BMW. This can be done at any time via a toggle on the Alexa page within the My BMW app. To contact BMW customer support, please visit the “”About and Contact”” page in the My BMW app to locate the correct phone number for your country.

Alexa commands regarding fuel level, vehicle range, and window status ore only compatible for Model Year 2017 and newer BMW Vehicles with Navigation Professional and all BMW i3 and i8 vehicles.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: TMG Cleaning Services LLC

Address: 800 Flanders

Phone: 8606290031

Website: https://www.bmwwestspringfield.net/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZxIjgpxx8M&ab_channel=BMWofWestSpringfield

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/get-amazon-alexa-in-your-bmw/89057113

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89057113