Get The Best Asset Managers Guide to Growing Capital with Digital Advertising

GK3 Capital, a premier-level Google partner and HubSpot platinum-certified agency partner has released a new eBook to help asset managers drive AUM – assets under management – and optimize revenues with the power of digital distribution.

GK3 Capital’s new book details how to raise assets and enhance distribution with digital advertising – in order to reach investors and raise capital for asset managers’ funds. The book demonstrates how digital marketing can locate and nurture prospective investors and identify the most motivated buyers.

Registered investment advisors – RIAs – manage almost $5 trillion dollars in client assets or about a quarter of all assets under management – AUM. The rising trend among investment management firms is to consolidate and outsource their inbound marketing activities to increase AUM and meet their distribution goals: investors are not restricted anymore to working with advisors who reach out to them. Instead, people use social media to identify and investigate advisors on their own until they are prepared to contact them.

The eBook, an asset manager’s guide to digital advertising, offers a bird’s eye view of the best sales and marketing practices and, significantly, how those roles are now divided when digital marketing can identify and target the most motivated buyers at the outset. Sales professionals can then focus on the highest value activities for the firm and clients, creating a single, united, revenue and client service team.

The guide explains that an effective website is engineered to facilitate the journey from lead to customer – with links to systems that automatically capture names for contact lists, drive the sales process, and create tech-enabled engagement between investors and the firm’s marketing and sales teams. Complete online marketing includes email marketing, engaging content, digital advertising, social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and more. As the book points out “without proper engineering, a website is just an online brochure.”

Each step of the digital marketing process can be measured and optimized, so initiatives can be fine-tuned in real-time for maximum ROI. GK3’s guide also elaborates on why asset managers and wealth managers often start their paid media campaigns on LinkedIn, for example, before broadening their reach with Facebook – building relationships with additional prospects and further engaging customers.

One client remarked: “GK3 upgraded our digital footprint and revolutionized our brand. They captured our message and voice perfectly — we now have a digital presence that captures our philosophy to our target audience.”

Interested parties and asset managers looking to raise capital for their funds can access the free eBook at https://www.gk3capital.com/growing-assets-with-digital-advertising

