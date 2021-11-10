Get the best deals on Singles' Day with Bigo Live Malaysia's 11.11 Sales Events

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the global leading live streaming platform, today announced its first Bigo Live 11.11 Sales, a series of e-commerce livestream events to celebrate the 11th of November — also known as Singles' Day. The event will be broadcasted exclusively on the Bigo Live app on 10 and 11 November.



The e-commerce event will predominantly take place on the Bigo Live 11.11 Sales Livehouse on 11 November, 7pm to 11pm MYT, and will see fantastic and exclusive deals on a wide range of products go for attractive prices of either RM1 or RM11. Viewers will be able to join top Bigo Live broadcasters on the Sales Livehouse as they present deals on snacks, food, and more at attractive prices. Users simply need to search for the Bigo ID: 15 to begin shopping.

Beyond the Sales Livehouse, Malaysian Bigo Live broadcasters will also be participating in this event by conducting e-commerce livestreams on their individual profiles. The event will kickstart on 10 November, 9pm to 11pm MYT, with a livestream hosted by lifestyle influencer strawberry.meiyu (Bigo ID: strawberrymeiyu) who will be selling electronics at just RM1. For seafood lovers, Bigo Live has also invited Big Wang [Bigo ID: bigwanglive], who will be offering fantastic deals including seafood, from RM1 onwards on 11 November, 8pm MYT.

"This is an opportune time for us at Bigo Live Malaysia to host our first 11.11 Sales Event, as we are excited to be providing content creators with more avenues for them to conduct sales and business, and incorporate that to their everyday streaming. We are committed to providing our users with a variety of entertaining and engaging content, and we hope that this ecommerce livestreaming experience will be enjoyed by both broadcasters and viewers," said a Bigo Live spokesperson.

This initiative kickstarts Bigo Live's partnership with local Halal e-commerce platform, Hantarla. Through this collaboration, Bigo Live will provide training and tools needed for Hantarla's vendors to set up livestreams on Bigo Live. This partnership with Hantarla is part of Bigo Live's commitment in helping more local micro-enterprises and small and midsize businesses (SMBs) digitise, tapping into livestreaming as a new means for them to conduct business, and discover how they can use such innovations to engage with a wider audience online.



"We are excited to partner with Bigo Live to further expand our network and capabilities within e-commerce. With Bigo Live, our vendors will be empowered to promote their products and directly connect with their customers in real-time, creating an enhanced shopping experience," said Al Mubarak, CEO and Founder of Hantarla.

The 11.11 Sales Event is part of Bigo Live's continued efforts to uplift the Malaysian Community as the country undergoes multiple Movement Control Orders (MCOs) to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bigo Live had previously introduced Bigo Marketplace, a weekly e-commerce livestream in August this year, to lend a platform for business owners to explore selling their products through livestreaming. The platform hopes to continually provide similar new and exciting pan-entertainment offerings to spread positivity, joy, and hope during the pandemic.

To enjoy the best deals on 11.11, download the Bigo Live app here (iOS, Android).



About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.