Get Better At Pickleball For Beginners: Training & Shot Selection Guide Launched

Experience Pickleball has released a new guide covering the fundamentals of the game for beginners.

The new guide - titled ‘Unlock Your Potential: How To Get Better At Pickleball’ - begins with technique adjustments for serving, before progressing to tips for backland shots, movement across the court, and mental strategies to improve play. The resource offers tips for beginners through to more advanced players, with several additional resources covering specific aspects of the game.

More information can be found at https://experiencepickleball.com/unlock-your-potential-how-to-get-better-at-pickleball/

Understanding that many new players want to quickly expand on their basic skills, Experience Pickleball covers elements like pre-game warmups through to the importance of patience during a rally and decision-making frameworks for smarter shot selection.

Pickleball has become America's fastest-growing sport, with over 36 million players annually according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association - and is particularly popular among the 18-34 age group, who account for 28% of the player base. Experience Pickleball wanted to create the guide as an entry point and roadmap for improvement: readers will learn how to build mental toughness, understand their strengths, and keep the ball low.

The guide emphasizes the importance of seeking out more experienced players as mentors, enabling newcomers to raise their skill levels through observation and guidance, and building a sense of community and knowledge-sharing, further enriching the pickleball experience.

In addition to gameplay techniques, it offers advice on paddle selection, addresses frequently asked questions from new players, and offers practical tips for solo practice sessions and targeted drills to improve accuracy.

“When it comes to pickleball tips, shot selection is everything,” Damien Dansel, the author, states, noting that over six years of playing experience, he has developed a passion for the sport, and is keen to encourage new players to try it. “It's an incredibly fun sport - combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis - and you need quick reflexes to outplay your opponents. Once you give it a try, you can use this guide to master the basics and start dominating on any court.”

