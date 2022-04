Get Mum Something Special This Mother’s Day With iShopChangi’s Exclusive Discounts & Promotions

〈

About iShopChangi

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - If you haven't bought your mum a present for Mother's Day yet, don't stress! The iShopChangi To Every Mum with Love sale has got you covered. Whether your mum is a domestic goddess, your best friend, an incredible working woman or one of the most sophisticated people you know, you'll be able to find something perfect for her onThis Mother's Day, snap up vouchers for up to 15% off sitewide and up to 75% off selected best-selling products on iShopChangi. With the promo code, enjoy 5% off with a minimum spend of S$100 and no discount cap; with codeenjoy 10% off S$250, discount capped at S$50 Or, for a big spend, make the most of 15% off a minimum spend of S$600 (discount capped at S$100) using the promo code April 14 onwards〈EVERYMUM15〉 . All products are subject to some exclusions, with T&Cs applying.For this Mother's Day, iShopChangi has curated a range of products for every kind of mum. Complement her impeccable style with a pair offor S$104.71, and save yourself 55%. Give the gift of time and practicality with the latest timepieces and wearable tech from the likes of Skagen and FITBIT. Theis wonderful for those looking for something elegant. Originally worth S$186, you'll save yourself 10% off already GST-absorbed prices at the checkout. Domestic goddess mums might like a, which you can buy for just S$368, saving 30% from the original price of S$528. Alternatively, for mums who appreciate a touch of luxury, consider gifting afrom Furla, which is available to you for 30% less than original price at just S$153.74.Look out for flash sales too, between April 21 to 24, and cart out with selected beauty bestsellers at up to 75% off original prices. Free samples available for those who spend at least S$59!Travellers can reap the benefits of all the above discounts when they shop 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight. Customers can pick up their orders at ourwithin the departure transit lounge of every terminal or have them delivered in Singapore during their stay. Simply enter the code 〈FLY15〉 at checkout for 15% off until June 30 (discount capped at S$50) for the one-time redemption per traveller. For those flying during the Good Friday long weekend holiday, use codefor 18% off S$500, discount capped at S$100 between April 12 to 20.Non-travellers can revel in massive discounts on tax and duty-absorbed prices too, and enjoy free home delivery on purchases over S$59 without flying.Buy something special for your mum this year by checking out the To Every Mum with Love sale on iShopChangi. With Changi Pay , you can also enjoy extra perks, plus a S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up.Shop a massive selection of the most sought-after products that are bound to leave a lasting impression on every type of Mum. Take your gratitude to the next level with iShopChangi today!

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.



