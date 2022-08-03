Get Ready for an EGG-citing Summer at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Egg Cartons Upcycled into hundreds of Artworks Created by Kids to Promote Recycling

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre is collaborating with Japanese egg brand Freds and Hong Kong recycling artist Agnes Pang to present the Forest-themed Art Gallery made from over 2,000 recycled egg cartons, featuring the artist's "Gardener of the Forest" installation and artworks collected from hundreds of children

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Link's continued commitment to eco-awareness and sustainability through a wide range of green campaigns, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre continues its green streak after the Butterfly Garden event last summer with the Forest-themed Art Gallery to breathe new life into used egg cartons and promote the concepts of recycling and upcycling. Complementing this is a great variety of fun activities that will offer shoppers of all ages an educational and eco-friendly summer holiday.



Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre joins Japanese egg brand Freds and Hong Kong recycling artist Agnes Pang to present the Forest-themed Art Gallery in the 7/F Sky Garden featuring artworks collected from hundreds of children made from recycled egg cartons

Photogenic Forest-themed Art Gallery Made from Over 2,000 Egg Cartons with Colourful Façade

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre joins Japanese egg brand Freds and local green artist Agnes Pang to build the Forest-themed Art Gallery in the 7/F Sky Garden, where hundreds of art pieces made with recycled egg cartons are on display. Recycled egg cartons make their mark throughout the gallery, from the colourful façade featuring over 2,000 recycled egg cartons to Pang's "Gardener of the Forest" installation, which takes the form of an African elephant ushering you into an eco-friendly art tour. African elephants play a significant role in sustaining the environment of rainforests and savannahs. The gallery is flanked by animal- or flower-shaped artworks made by hundreds of children aged 3 to 12 invited to create pieces to contribute to the exhibition in June as a means to encourage them to learn more about environmental protection. There are also egg-inspired installations in the Sky Garden, which offer egg-citing backdrops for selfies.

A Giant 2.5-Metre-tall Pinball Egg Machine, the Outdoor Egg Golf Challenge and the Surprise Egg Hunt Offer Prizes Worth up to $150,000

An exciting choice of games and summer experiences await shoppers, including the Giant Pinball Egg Machine, Outdoor Egg Golf Challenge and Surprise Egg Hunt. The 2.5-metre-tall Giant Pinball Egg Machine is easy to play, while the Outdoor Egg Golf Challenge invites players of all ages to putt their way to victory. Participants can receive shopping vouchers upon completion of the challenges, with registered Link members having the chance to win two Ocean Park tickets by being among the top ranked players. Participants in the Surprise Egg Hunt can receive a box of 10 Freds eggs and shopping vouchers by ferreting around the mall for egg motifs. All prizes are worth up to $150,000 in total.

Kids Market for Little Bosses to Spark Their Creativity

With great care, every small idea can grow into something great. Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre and MAMASMART are co-organising a Kids Market on the last two weekends in August to help children stir up their creative juices. Children can unleash their imaginative ideas by brainstorming, planning and creating their own stalls as little bosses, with the opportunity to also exchange and trade with each other for an unforgettable experience. On top of all this, there are also summer shows on designated weekends for everyone's enjoyment. Stay tuned.

