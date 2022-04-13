Get SAT wins Multi-Million Dollar U.S Government Contract

Milli SAT-EX Ka-band miniaturized terminal integrated with the R4 Integration, Inc. Multi-Purpose Hatch System (MPHS)

REHOVOT, Israel, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get SAT an innovator in lightweight satellite communication terminals for ground, airborne, and maritime applications, today announced that it has been awarded, in partnership with R4 Integration, the premier provider of airborne roll-on/roll-off communication systems for U.S. and partner government aircraft; that it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by a U.S. Government agency to provide satellite communication for C-130 airplanes.

The agency selected Get SAT's Milli SAT EX Ka-band terminal, a compact all-in-one, communications-on-the-move (COTM) Ka-band solution. This lightweight satellite terminal is tailored to meet mission-critical requirements of C-130 airborne applications without requiring timely and costly modifications to the aircraft. The Milli SAT EX offers unmatched performance in an extremely compact, small package of 22kg weight. Optimized for voice, video, and data transmission. It can provide high bandwidth data throughput exceeding 30 Mbps with HTS satellites.

Combined with the R4's low-profile Ka-band Multi-Purpose Hatch System (MPHS), Milli SAT-EX supports roll-on/roll-off requirements of the most demanding customers and alleviates design concerns of large radomes. It supports Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) critical missions during dire and emergent situations, including enroute planning on all C-130/L-100 variants of aircraft. Furthermore, the MPHS system weighs 50 percent less than previous hatch mount solutions. With industry leading Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), the unit provides critical Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) high-throughput communications capability to the aircraft.

Get SAT CEO, Kfir Benjamin, reported: "The U.S. Government has once again entrusted complex and secure SATCOM missions to our team, this time in support of challenging airborne applications. Partnered with R4 Integration, we have delivered our leading-edge communications platforms that enable the government agency to meet its critical operational needs. Get SAT is committed to providing on-the-move satcom platforms reaching the highest specifications and standards, and we are proud that our solutions are already operating in the field and within airborne environments."

Get SAT Vice President of North America, Jason Stephens, reported: "The new Milli SAT-EX MPHS, developed in cooperation with R4, is a much-needed solution for C-130 platforms to provide on demand C5ISR updates to enroute troops. Get SAT and R4 continues to provide commanders at the tactical edge, the satcom solutions needed for success."

John Parsley, President of R4 stated, "We were fortunate to work with Get SAT to deliver a fully integrated, hybrid solution that meets the fast-changing communication requirements of airborne forces. Together with Get SAT, we provide the seamless global mobility, high-throughput and interoperability for mission-critical airborne operations."

