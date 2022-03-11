Get Started HK Limited joins forces with Cheap Incorporations to launch the "Fight Covid Donation Campaign" amid Hong Kong's fifth wave outbreak

HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong battles its fifth and worst Covid-19 wave to date, both lives and livelihoods are at risk, and underprivileged groups are struggling more than ever to meet their basic needs. Recognizing the pressing social and economic challenges generated by the current crisis, the local company formation industry is stepping up to aid the city's fight against the pandemic.



Get Started HK Limited, a leading full-service company formation specialist in Hong Kong, has announced that it is teaming up with Cheap Incorporation Limited to launch the "Fight Covid Donation Campaign". Together, they pledge to match $1 for every $1 donated to the cause through their websites starting on 1 March 2022.



Despite being rivals in the market, the two giants come together as one to mitigate the unprecedented impact of Covid-19. Through this partnership, Get Started HK Limited and Cheap Incorporation Limited have committed to matching dollar-for-dollar donations to support local communities during this critical time of need.



Both are firm believers that every contribution counts, and the campaign hopes to empower small-dollar donors to give as little or as much as they can when it matters most. Donations from both companies and individuals are accepted.



In addition, both companies are setting aside $200,000 to help combat the pandemic on all fronts. With the surging demand for Covid-19 relief items, many low-income families are unable to secure adequate resources to keep themselves and their families protected. In view of this, the two companies have already taken sizable efforts to purchase and distribute medical face masks and rapid test kits to the Kwun Tong and Sham Shui Po districts. Funds will continue to be further channeled into local food banks and vulnerable populations in a bid to bolster all those in need.



It is revealed that more than 80 companies and individuals have expressed interest in participating in the campaign.



About Get Started HK Limited



Get Started HK Limited is a full-service company formation agent in Hong Kong, specializing in providing offshore company formation and taxation services for small and medium enterprises. The company has solid connections with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), HK Invest Center, Big 6 Conference, and Wing Hang Bank, and is a trusted brand in commercial circles throughout the startup community. Get Started HK has been featured in reputable titles including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Big Time Daily, London Daily, Yahoo Finance, Influencive, Markets Insider, and California Herald. Visit Get Started HK's website to learn more.

