GetGo Celebrates First Year Anniversary With Unveiling of New Car Sharing Mobile Application Features

Largest Point A-to-A car sharing service in Singapore, GetGo, thrives in the competitive car sharing industry. As it crosses its first year mark, it continues to improve and enhance the experience for its users. Its new promo code feature and growing fleet of cars makes car sharing an increasingly attractive way for users to get around the island.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 April 2022 - Singapore's car ownership costs are one of the highest in the world and makes residents think twice about forking out the money for one.

But for those not ready to give up the convenience of driving and do not wish to put up with rising fuel costs and increasing COE prices – they can consider GetGo 's enhanced car sharing service. In line with its first year anniversary, it has built in the capability of a promo code wallet. It continues to make improvements to its services and car fleet to enhance the customer experience.With new easy-to-use features, GetGo's app is now more shareable and accessible. Customers can look forward to a seamless experience with the app online and with renting out a car.This promo code wallet allows users to receive, redeem and review promo codes with ease. They are able to view all the available promo codes they are able to apply for an upcoming car rental booking, view the validity period and full T&Cs of a promo code, and save them for future redemption.Additionally, with the wallet, they are now able to apply a code to their booking in just one click, as opposed to manually keying it in during the rental process.GetGo's hourly car rental service makes renting a car hassle-free, affordable and enjoyable. With its enhanced user experience, customers can look forward to making car-sharing a viable transportation option.Within a year from its inception in February 2021, GetGo has grown from being a relatively fresh face in the car-sharing scene to a formidable player in the industry.What makes it stand out from the other car-sharing services in the market? Its unique Pay-As-You-Go policy . No deposits and no membership fees are required. Also, users can enjoy the flexibility and accessibility of car renting. This makes it easy for first-time users and those who use the service on a frequent basis.When it first launched, it attracted a significant number of more than 20,000 users in a span of two months. They now have a network of over 1,000 locations islandwide , implement policies that safeguard drivers, and offer a total of 18 different car models.As Singapore pushes towards transforming into a greener, more sustainable city by 2030, GetGo's car rental solutions are timely. With more experienced car rental services available in the market and car rental becoming easier and more convenient with car rental companies like GetGo, residents in Singapore may be ready to forgo the comforts of owning a car.Solutions like these move the city a step in the right direction, in line with its efforts to reduce overall carbon emissions. Fewer cars on the road also means lesser demand for areas designated for parking. This frees up land for conversion to more green spaces for recreational use."GetGo is committed to the Singapore Green Plan 2030 by introducing more electric vehicles to our fleet," the car sharing company declared. As of March 2022, it has introduced the Hyundai IONIQ Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS Electric, with plans to introduce several more models."We see carsharing and hourly car rental services becoming an alternative option for Singaporeans that's more economical and sustainable."

GetGo is Singapore's largest Point A-to-A carsharing service. To use its service, register, book and drive on its mobile app. It has more than 1,000 cars in over 1,000 locations islandwide. Users are required to only pay for the hours and mileage used, without needing to make payment for insurance, maintenance and fuel costs.



