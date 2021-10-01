GEVME Launches New Episode of Next-Generation Virtual Events on Monetising Virtual and Hybrid Events

Singapore, Oct 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth episode of the Next-Generation Virtual Events series will focus on 'Monetising Virtual Events: From Ticketing to Sponsorship' (



Taking place on the 12th of October, 9:00 p.m. SGT, this episode will also feature a fun and engaging breakout session where attendees can experience virtual gamification for themselves and see how they can optimise it to increase event ROI and engagement levels.



It will also cover:

- Different pricing models to maximise the ROI of virtual events

- Ways of providing additional value to sponsors and exhibitors

- Exploring sponsored gamification as a new revenue stream

- Using virtual event analytics to measure ROI of virtual events



Registration for Monetising Virtual Events: From Ticketing to Sponsorship is now open. Save the date register here for access:



Watch past episodes on demand at:



About GEVME



GEVME is a leading event technology provider and trusted partner for high-profile events. Headquartered in Singapore, they provide the most efficient software services and on-site solutions to clients worldwide and their operating system has been used to power some of the world's biggest events. Their newly-introduced offering GEVME Virtual is a secure platform built from the ground up for virtual and hybrid events. It is fully-customisable and provides event organizers with the full suite of tools needed to host professional and polished events online.



