GfK Joins World AI Show & Awards as a Gold Sponsor





DUBAI, May 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - World AI Show & Awards, is taking place on 25 - 26 May 2022 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Daniel Shearly, VP of Products at GfK is delivering a Tech Talk on 'Transforming businesses with Artificial Intelligence' highlighting how the changing space of AI has contributed to disruptions in businesses and how companies must derive value from predictive analytics.Speaking of the partnership, Nacho San Martin, Managing Director - ME, GfK said, "We are excited to partner with World AI Show which aims to explore the prospects of innovations in the global AI landscape. GfK is a SaaS-powered data analytics and decision support company offering consulting services globally for the consumer products industry. The company has been leading Data and Science innovation since 1934 and at World AI Show we aim to engage with the industry leaders on transforming businesses with AI.""Every day, brand, marketing and business leaders face data overload, market noise, disruption, misuse, and acceleration. Hence, it is vital in this day and age for companies to be data-driven if they want to grow revenue and profits. At GfK, we help companies to extract the right signals from the noise for confident decision-making," Daniel Shearly, VP of Products at GfK further added.According to Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon, "We are excited to have GfK engage with the regional tech leaders at World AI Show. GfK is revolutionizing real-time access to critical knowledge. We are enthusiastic to learn more about how their solutions can drive the future of data and analytics at World AI Show." He further added, "The show will feature keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, and more from major technology stakeholders from critical industries such as government think tanks, healthcare, banking, and finance, to name a few."GfK. Growth from Knowledge.For over 85 years, we have earned the trust of our clients around the world by supporting them in business-critical decision-making processes around consumers, markets, brands, and media. Our reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionized access to real-time, actionable recommendations that drive the marketing, sales, and organizational effectiveness of our clients and partners. That's how we promise and deliver Growth from Knowledge.About World AI ShowWorld AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI experts. Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions, and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.