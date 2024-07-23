Ghostly Labs, co-founded by Joshua Shampo and Robert Deaton, celebrates its first anniversary. The agency has quickly distinguished itself in the digital marketing industry, achieving significant client successes and maintaining consistent rankings amidst industry challenges.

—

Ghostly Labs, an innovative SEO agency, celebrates its first year in business with remarkable achievements. Co-founded by Joshua Shampo and Robert Deaton, the agency has rapidly distinguished itself in the SEO industry, delivering exceptional results for its clientele and setting new standards in digital marketing.

Highlights from the First Year:

Outperforming Industry Leaders: Ghostly Labs successfully propelled a startup to surpass major competitors, including Nike, showcasing their prowess in achieving top-tier SEO performance. This resulted in a 263% increase in organic traffic for the startup.

Ghostly Labs successfully propelled a startup to surpass major competitors, including Nike, showcasing their prowess in achieving top-tier SEO performance. This resulted in a in organic traffic for the startup. Exceptional Client Outcomes: Clients of Ghostly Labs experienced an average 148% increase in top 3 search engine rankings, underscoring the agency's capability to drive substantial organic growth.

Clients of Ghostly Labs experienced an average 148% increase in top 3 search engine rankings, underscoring the agency's capability to drive substantial organic growth. Consistent Excellence Amid Challenges: Amid industry upheavals that saw many agencies falter, Ghostly Labs maintained a 92% client retention rate and consistent rankings for its clients, reflecting its resilience and expertise in a dynamic market. Their clients also enjoyed a 110% increase in brand visibility.

Amid industry upheavals that saw many agencies falter, Ghostly Labs maintained a 92% client retention rate and consistent rankings for its clients, reflecting its resilience and expertise in a dynamic market. Their clients also enjoyed a 110% increase in brand visibility. Innovative SEO Approaches: Ghostly Labs secured superior online visibility and sustainable growth for its clients by utilizing cutting-edge SEO techniques and a profound understanding of market dynamics. This included the average client seeing a 150% increase in return on investment.

"Reaching these significant milestones in our first year is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative strategies," said Rob, Co-founder of Ghostly Labs. "We remain committed to leading the industry trends and delivering exceptional results for our clients. Our goal is to continuously evolve and provide unparalleled value to our clients, ensuring their long-term success."

To celebrate this milestone, Ghostly Labs is offering a free SEO audit to new clients. This comprehensive audit aims to identify high-converting keywords, analyze current SEO performance, and showcase how Ghostly Labs can enhance your digital presence, ultimately driving more traffic and generating higher revenues.



About the company: Ghostly Labs is a premier SEO agency based in South Carolina that provides comprehensive digital marketing solutions. Founded by Rob and Robert Deaton, the agency is dedicated to empowering businesses to achieve their online goals through innovative SEO strategies, managed hosting, web design, and more. With a client-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, Ghostly Labs is redefining the digital marketing landscape.

Contact Info:

Name: Josh Shampo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ghostly Labs

Address: 139 W Isle of Palms Ave. Suite M, Myrtle Beach SC, 29579

Phone: (843) 429-8685

Website: https://ghostlylabs.com



Release ID: 89136342

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.