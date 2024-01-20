GIA-Certified 1-Carat Diamond Stud Earrings: Valentine’s Day Collection Launched

Blue Nile, an online jeweler that specializes in diamond jewelry, has expanded its collection of diamond earrings ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Customers can now purchase 1-carat diamond earrings in more styles from Blue Nile’s expanded Valentine’s Day collection. In addition to earth-mined diamonds, customers can choose earrings that feature lab-grown diamonds.

As a reputable US-based jeweler, Blue Nile offers genuine, ethically sourced 1-carat diamond earrings that showcase exceptional cut, color, and clarity. Their latest earrings are available in prong settings, which are designed to maximize light exposure and sparkle, and bezel settings that securely frame the gemstones and protect them from impact. Each piece of jewelry comes with an official Gemological Institution of America (GIA) diamond grading report, allowing buyers to ascertain the quality and authenticity of the gemstones.

One of the highlighted products in the Valentine’s Day collection is the graduating diamond drop earrings in 14k white gold, which feature a dangling string of graduating, prong-set diamonds. Other drop earrings are available in the collection, along with a variety of hoop and stud earrings. For more affordable and environmentally friendly alternatives, customers can also opt for Blue Nile’s assortment of lab-grown diamond earrings in various styles.

Like their other fine jewelry, Blue Nile’s earrings are handcrafted by artisans in New York. The company offers international shipping and a flexible 30-day return or exchange policy on all of its products. Should customers have any questions about their pieces, they can contact Blue Nile’s experts via phone, live chat, or email for a prompt response.

Blue Nile began in 1999 as one of the first online retailers in the industry and has since become a leader in handcrafted engagement rings and fine jewelry, having served over two million customers to date. All diamonds used in Blue Nile jewelry are warranted to be conflict-free through the Kimberley Process.

“We firmly believe that our customers deserve more choices, straightforward information, and legendary service,” says a spokesperson for the company. “We also feel strongly about building a team of passionate, non-commissioned diamond and jewelry experts who put the customer first. We’re constantly innovating and looking for new ways to help you discover and design the perfect pieces for every occasion.”

