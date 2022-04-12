KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to attract and train new sales professionals as it seeks to accelerate its growth trajectory.



Gibraltar BSN Launches Nationwide Recruitment Drive to Accelerate Growth

These new sales professionals will be placed under the New Force Talent (NFT) programme, a specialised sales development initiative. Here, successful applicants will undergo a structured and proven development programme where they will be equipped with financial skills and digital sales tools, individualised mentoring, and provided with a clear success roadmap.

Commenting on the programme, Gibraltar BSN's Chief Executive Officer Lee Kok Wah said, "The life insurance industry recorded a double digit YoY growth of 12.9% in new business premiums in 2021[1]. We aim to capitalise on the increased demand for life insurance by growing our sales force to support our growth ambitions under our transformation plan, PROPEL 2025."

The life insurance profession is a rewarding and future-proof career. To give candidates the freedom to build a rewarding career within a structured framework at their own pace, the NFT programme is open to full-time and part-time applicants. Depending on the scheme chosen, the programme also provides successful applicants with substantial monthly allowances and various other financial incentives to support them in their entrepreneurship journey.

Kok Wah further elaborated, "What we are offering is a stable, lucrative, and proven career path to many Malaysians who seek to build a better life for themselves after the pandemic. With only 54% of the population having some form of life insurance coverage[2], the market is ripe with opportunities for individuals who want to exact positive change in their community while building a steady stream of income."

There are limitless opportunities for successful applicants under the NFT programme. Apart from exponential income, high performing sales professionals will also reap the benefits of success with fully paid overseas trips, exciting local getaways, and other attractive prizes.

Interested applicants can immediately visit www.gibraltarbsn.com/nft to apply as a New Force Talent. To commemorate the launch of the NFT programme, the life insurer also produced a video titled "New Force Talent" which highlights all the benefits of becoming an NFT. The video, which features local influencer Lesley Cheam, can be found on Gibraltar BSN's official YouTube channel.

About Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad

Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN") is one of Malaysia's fastest growing life insurance companies. For over 60 years, we have been protecting dreams by providing relevant and affordable protection solutions that are accessible to Malaysians from all walks of life.

The name Gibraltar BSN represents our lineage to Prudential Financial, Inc (PFI), one of the world's largest financial institutions from the United States, and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), a brand with its own history and strong financial heritage in Malaysia. The name 'Gibraltar' and our iconic logo the 'Rock of Gibraltar' both refer to PFI, illustrating over 140 years of rich history and financial strength behind the PFI brand.

As Malaysia's Community Protection Champion, Gibraltar BSN has an extensive and diverse distribution network which comprises 9 branches, nationwide agency force, and over 400 branches belonging to our strategic partner; Bank Simpanan Nasional. For more information on how we can help you protect your dreams, please visit our website at www.gibraltarbsn.com.

*PFI of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.