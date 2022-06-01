Gibraltar BSN's Syioking June Returns to Encourage Malaysians to Boost Their Protection

Customers can receive up to RM1,000 in cashback and stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Insurance Awareness Day (28 June), Gibraltar BSN has launched its flagship Syioking June customer campaign for the second consecutive year to encourage Malaysians to boost their protection and win attractive prizes.



Gibraltar BSN’s Syioking June. Customers can receive up to RM1,000 in cashback and stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max

Gibraltar BSN's Chief Executive Officer Lee Kok Wah said, "Our Syioking June campaign was extremely well received last year. We received feedback from our customers that the campaign had prompted them to reassess their protection levels, and we are heartened that our campaign catalysed positive change. By providing bigger and better rewards this year, we hope the campaign will encourage more Malaysians to take vital steps to ensure that their coverage meets their needs."

The Syioking June campaign is specifically designed to drive actions that will strengthen a customer's protection. Throughout the month-long campaign (1-30 June 2022), new and existing customers can receive cashback of up to RM1,000 when they purchase a new policy.

Customers can also receive entries to the Syioking lucky draw and stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and other "syioking" prizes worth RM80,000 when they perform any of the following actions:

Purchase a Gibraltar BSN plan, Update their contact information, Enable auto debit for their premium payment, Change payment frequency to Annually, Make a Nomination on their policy.

Customers who perform any of the actions listed above will receive entries to the Lucky Draw. To encourage digital engagement, customers will also receive additional tickets if they perform the actions via Live Chat on Gibraltar BSN's website. There are no limits to each customer's number of entries, but each winner can only win one prize.

Kok Wah further elaborated, "In celebration of Insurance Awareness Day, we urge Malaysians to include and periodically review their life insurance as part of their financial planning because life is full of unexpected twists and turns. A life insurance policy gives you the power to preserve your family's financial future, so you must ensure that your policy grows in tandem with your current needs. As your family and career grows, so should your protection."

For more information on how to participate in Syioking June, please visit www.gibraltarbsn.com/syiok or follow Gibraltar BSN's official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.