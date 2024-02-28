Gifted Stories: New Customised Gift Shop Specialising in Personalised Mini Blocks, First in Singapore

Gifted Stories, a novel customised gift shop, introduces Personalised Mini Blocks. Distinctly capturing special moments, the meticulously crafted blocks are ideal for any occasion. Celebrating its grand opening, Gifted Stories announces a giveaway on Instagram, offering unique keepsakes to three lucky winners.

—

In a world saturated with mass-produced items, Gifted Stories, a brand-new customised gift shop, is set to revolutionise the gifting industry in Singapore. Through its innovative approach to personalised items that leave a lasting impression, the brand aims to redefine the very essence of gift-giving.

A New Vision for Gift-Giving

The journey at Gifted Stories began with a simple yet profound idea – every gift should tell a story that encapsulates the essence of special moments and meaningful gifting experiences. This philosophy is the driving force behind the design and curation of the brand’s unique personalised gifts, transforming ordinary presents into extraordinary expressions of love and affection.

As the company works to expand its offerings, Gifted Stories is proud to launch its flagship products: Personalised Mini Blocks, designed and created to immortalise cherished memories and commemorate life's milestones.

Personalised Mini Blocks: Crafting Memories

The Personalised Mini Blocks are tailored for couples, families, pet lovers, friends, parents, and beyond. Each mini block is meticulously crafted to perfection and the ordering process is fuss-free. Customers can simply upload their favourite photo and Gifted Stories’ team of designers will capture the intricate details, ensuring the result resembles the individual it represents.

Transcending the boundaries of age and occasion, the Personalised Mini Blocks are perfect gifts for anyone, regardless of their stage in life. Whether celebrating a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or simply expressing appreciation, these bespoke blocks are versatile enough to suit any special moment.

Moreover, building the Couple Mini Blocks not only creates cherished memories but also encourages spending quality time together with loved ones, turning moments into stories that endure as timeless keepsakes.

Grand Opening Giveaway

To mark its grand opening, Gifted Stories is thrilled to announce a special giveaway. The brand will be giving away custom mini blocks to three lucky winners, each valued between S$34.50 and S$89.50, on its Instagram page. This giveaway is the opportunity for individuals to own a one-of-a-kind keepsake that holds sentimental value. Stay tuned for further details and to participate.



About the company: Gifted Stories is the brainchild of a couple in Singapore, who, like many, faced the challenge of finding truly unique personalised gifts. Fueled by their own quest for exceptional treasures, Gifted Stories was born.

Contact Info:

Name: Tong Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: Gifted Stories

Address: Aljunied Cres, Singapore

Phone: +65 9752 9502

Website: https://giftedstories.com/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopatgiftedstories/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftedstories_official/



Release ID: 89122684

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.