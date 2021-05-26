GiftstoIndia24x7 to simplify the Rakhi delivery woes

GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform especially curated for the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and mid-night delivery options

India, 18/05/21: A brother-sister bond is precious and is based on love, trust and support. After growing up, siblings generally move out of homes and settle in different places. They may be separated by miles but are connected by love. Siblings are missed the most when they are away. Rakhsha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to spend quality time with siblings and revisit memories. But factors like distance, time crunch and hectic schedules act as obstacles. Celebrating rakhi 2021 together has become more difficult due to the ongoing pandemic. Amid this scenario, sending a rakhi to your brother can act as the only impression of your love. Sending Rakhi to distant lands might seem like an ordeal. GiftstoIndia24x7 is here to drive all your worries away. It takes care of all your requirements at every step and makes sure that the rakhis are delivered to your siblings without hassles.

Sitting in a foreign land, availability of Rakhis could be a problem. Selecting rakhis and sending it via courier might be cumbersome and expensive for many. At GiftstoIndia24x7, rakhis are just a click away. Sending rakhis and gifts through this premium gifting site is more affordable than what courier costs. GiftstoIndia24x7 reduces your time and effort and makes the process of sending rakhi to India simple and convenient.

The online platform offers you a plethora of Rakhi sets. Offering more than 1000 designs, it caters to your various gifting needs. Regardless of the age and relationship, there is a rakhi for every brother. Whether your brother is a kid, teenager, senior or married, the designs are made to suit every kind of taste requirement. GiftstoIndia24x7 also makes way for artistry and innovation. It offers both traditional and modern designs and keeps embracing new Rakhi trends. Apart from rakhis, various rakhi gifting options are also available on this site. Much to the delight of the customers, the options also suit every kind of budget.

People have various ways of celebrating occasions. GiftstoIndia24x7 caters to the varied requirements of different kinds of planners. The masterplanners, the early birds who like organizing everything months prior to the occasion, can explore more than 1000 designs and 5000 gifting options available to them even a month before Rakhi. They can also specify the date when they want the delivery of their perishable gifts. The price options, gifting options and discount schemes available to them are better. The perfect timers, the ones who plan considerably before the occasion, have the advantage of seeing what's popular. They can choose after they assess the popular trends. They know their delivery schedules and can avoid last minute hassles. On the other hand, the late bloomers count on last minute planning. Though the options are restricted, they can still make the most of Rakhi celebrations. The late bloomers can avail same day delivery options with a reasonable design selection. GiftstoIndia24x7 has successfully delivered even in case of last moment orders in the past.

The delivery management of GiftstoIndia24x7 defines perfection. The gifting site ensures secure handling of all the precious rakhis and gifts. The team takes utmost care in the process of packing and dispatching. There are standard, premium and luxury options available even in packaging. Most importantly, the packaging can withstand all weather conditions.

The pan India service of the gifting site enables you to send rakhis even to remote destinations. It has the strongest network covering more than 1500 cities, towns and villages. All the safety protocols are maintained in case of delivery during the pandemic. Send rakhi to India and the team will get it delivered right at the doorstep of your beloved brother. Their 24x7 customer support is here to track all the orders, cater to queries and resolve issues.

GiftstoIndia24x7 understands the value of relationships. It walks the extra mile to live up to its commitment of delivering emotions. It enables you to send rakhi in india without caring about needless hassles. With its efficient management, the gifting site makes sure that the Raksha Bandhan spirit remains unaltered. GiftstoIndia24x7 enables you to bring the brightest smile on the face of your sibling this Raksha Bandhan through its earnest efforts.

About GiftstoIndia24x7.com

The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24×7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

