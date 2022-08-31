TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Research And Markets, the global gaming market size is forecasted to reach up to USD 374 billion by 2026 as the popularity of console and PC gaming continues to grow. The rising popularity has also fueled the demand for advanced displays that are optimized for gaming performance.



GIGABYTE 4K Gaming Monitor Lineup Shine with Worldwide Recognition

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is now a well-established name in monitors, offering a wide array of tactical gaming monitors. To meet gamers' increasing demand, GIGABYTE's complete 4K gaming monitor lineup, available in a variety of sizes from 28 to 48 inches, features the HDMI 2.1 interface and 120Hz or higher refresh rates to ensure a smooth gaming experience when paired with the next-gen consoles or desktop gaming PCs.

GIGABYTE has adhered to the highest product standards and quality control since the first ever gaming monitor launched two years ago. Its 4K gaming monitor lineup has earned numerous global recognitions with a long list of awards and recommendations. The FV43U was named the king of 43-inch gaming monitors by Tom's Hardware and rated as the best 4K 144Hz HDR gaming monitor by Rtings. The M32U was also rated as the Best Console Gaming Monitor by Rtings. The FO48U was a German iF Design Award 2022 winner and was also named the best 4K HDR gaming monitor by Tom's Hardware.

Another highlight of the 4K gaming monitor family is the M32UC, the world's first 31.5-inch 4K 144HZ curved gaming monitor, which is also a very popular option highly recommended by Rtings. The 1500R curvature is more in line with the human eyes. Thanks to the SuperSpeed VA panel, the response time can be shortened to 1ms for an extremely smooth and immersive gaming experience. The excellent color contrast and high refresh rate make M32UC earned Rtings' Best Dark Room 4K Gaming Monitor and Best Curved Monitor For Console Gaming.

