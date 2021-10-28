GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2021 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2021, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.56 million, with a gross profit of $0.88 million, an operating loss of $0.84 million and a net loss of $0.73 million. Total revenues increased by 27.7% if compared to last quarter, and gross profit margin improved to 56.1% from 51.7% last quarter.

This third quarter saw a rebound of our revenues due to seasonality exhibited in certain of our licensed games. And the operating expenses were kept in check, resulting to a mild improvement in operating loss.

Meanwhile, we are closing to complete the development of our fast-paced remake of legacy casual games. We believe the remake, as a sustainable business model, will contribute to our steady growth and enhanced profitability for future years.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 27.7% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.56 million from $1.23 million last quarter. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in promoting Tales Runner, a 15-year-old licensed game, during the summer vacation.

from last quarter. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in promoting a 15-year-old licensed game, during the summer vacation. Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to $0.84 million , representing a reduction of loss from $1.08 million last quarter.

, representing a reduction of loss from last quarter. The net asset value was around $4.67 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA3Q21 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q21



2Q21



Change (%)



3Q21



3Q20



Change (%) Revenues



1,564





1,225





27.7%





1,564





2,028





-22.9% Gross Profit



877





633





38.6%





877





1,196





-26.7% Loss from Operations



(842)





(1,079)



NM





(842)





(357)



NM Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(728)





(836)



NM





(728)





(248)



NM Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.07)





(0.08)



NM





(0.07)





(0.02)



NM EBITDA (A)



(791)





(911)



NM





(791)





(317)



NM Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



43,152





43,650





-1.1%





43,152





46,869





-7.9%



NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.56 million , representing an increase of 27.7% compared to $1.23 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 22.9% year-over-year from $2.03 million the same quarter last year.

for the third quarter of 2021 were , representing an increase of 27.7% compared to in the prior quarter, but decreased by 22.9% year-over-year from the same quarter last year. Consolidated gross profit increased by 38.6% quarter-on-quarter to $0.88 million from $0.63 million last quarter, or decreased by 26.7% year-over-year from $1.20 million in the third quarter last year.

increased by 38.6% quarter-on-quarter to from last quarter, or decreased by 26.7% year-over-year from in the third quarter last year. Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2021 was $0.84 million , representing a decrease in loss by approximately $0.24 million from last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2021 was , representing a decrease in loss by approximately from last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2021 was $0.73 million compared to $0.84 million in last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2021 was compared to in last quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $43.2 million , decreasing by 1.1% from $43.7 million last quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $43.2 million as of September 30, 2021, or $3.90 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 28, 2021. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivities of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base.

"Meanwhile, we are also exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to maximize shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2021 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2021 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2021



6/30/2021



9/30/2020



9/30/2021



9/30/2020





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues







































Digital entertainment service revenues



1,564,208





1,224,749





2,028,138





4,235,233





5,457,589

Other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







1,564,208





1,224,749





2,028,138





4,235,233





5,457,589

Operating costs







































Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



687,198





591,687





831,732





1,934,642





2,356,831

Cost of other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







687,198





591,687





831,732





1,934,642





2,356,831

Gross profit



877,010





633,062





1,196,406





2,300,591





3,100,758

Operating expenses







































Product development and engineering expenses



365,732





373,057





341,023





1,084,686





1,002,584

Selling and marketing expenses



459,519





376,914





374,462





1,233,467





1,152,466

General and administrative expenses



893,651





960,474





836,107





2,800,317





2,486,547

Other



33





2,103





2,157





4,735





5,099







1,718,935





1,712,548





1,553,749





5,123,205





4,646,696

Loss from operations



(841,925)





(1,079,486)





(357,343)





(2,822,614)





(1,545,938)

Non-operating income (expense)







































Interest income



68,084





80,184





71,014





226,863





539,613

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(32,305)





163,139





39,214





81,477





55,744

Gain on disposal of investments



79,411





—





—





79,411





—

Other - net



(1,292)





176





(1,132)





(3,925)





(2,834)







113,898





243,499





109,096





383,826





592,523

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(728,027)





(835,987)





(248,247)





(2,438,788)





(953,415)

Income tax benefit (expense)



—





—





—





—





—

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(728,027)





(835,987)





(248,247)





(2,438,788)





(953,415)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia







































Basic:



(0.07)





(0.08)





(0.02)





(0.22)





(0.09)

Diluted:



(0.07)





(0.08)





(0.02)





(0.22)





(0.09)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





9/30/2021



6/30/2021



9/30/2020





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



42,851,769





43,350,182





46,333,621

Accounts receivable - net



300,895





282,780





322,000

Prepaid expenses



436,201





242,488





155,357

Restricted cash



300,000





300,000





535,605

Other receivables



15,463





52,422





36,450

Other current assets



158,342





154,622





165,411

Total current assets



44,062,670





44,382,494





47,548,444



























Marketable securities - noncurrent



10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



45,427





48,349





22,580

Intangible assets - net



7,376





9,625





16,186

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



57,030





73,762





142,860

Other assets



2,518,871





2,586,685





312,013

Total assets



56,691,374





57,100,915





58,042,083



























Liabilities and equity























Accounts payable



40,154





44,870





74,138

Accrued compensation



395,323





279,896





403,753

Accrued expenses



1,396,646





1,138,777





1,397,399

Unearned revenue



912,399





930,026





1,041,862

Other current liabilities



842,110





787,009





545,974

Total current liabilities



3,586,632





3,180,578





3,463,126

Other liabilities



1,518,425





1,636,271





3,379

Total liabilities



5,105,057





4,816,849





3,466,505

Total equity



51,586,317





52,284,066





54,575,578

Total liabilities and equity



56,691,374





57,100,915





58,042,083



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2021



6/30/2021



9/30/2020



9/30/2021



9/30/2020





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA







































Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(728,027)





(835,987)





(248,247)





(2,438,788)





(953,415)

Depreciation



2,936





2,920





752





7,759





1,641

Amortization



2,252





2,242





1,224





6,503





3,624

Interest income



(68,084)





(80,184)





(71,014)





(226,863)





(539,613)

Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(790,923)





(911,009)





(317,285)





(2,651,389)





(1,487,763)



