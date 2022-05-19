Gigamon strengthens APAC and ASEAN senior management team with key hires

With the announcement, Gigamon reinforces its commitment to regional channel partners and the strengthening of customer relationships

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon") today announced two key additions to its senior management team in Singapore. These additions will help strengthen its regional channel partner relationships and further expand its commitment to channel partners and customers across the ASEAN, APAC and Japan regions.



Andy Tan, Senior Channel Account Manager, Gigamon SEA



Kenny Tan, Senior Channel Director, Gigamon APAC

Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, has been present in these regions for 17 years and today's announcement highlights the importance of the ASEAN region to the company. Today's additions join a seasoned and capable regional senior management team based in Singapore:

Kenny Tan – Senior Channel Director, Gigamon APAC. Kenny joins the Asia Pacific and Japan channel partners organisation. He will work closely with the partner network to accelerate the Gigamon footprint in the region to drive revenue growth.

Kenny has a wealth of regional channel network experience including time spent with IronNet Cybersecurity where he built its channel's go-to-market (GTM) framework. He also supported their transition into a public company. Kenny previously served in roles at Cisco Systems, Ruckus, F5 and Infoblox, and has built a strong reputation throughout the channel partner community.

Andy Tan - Senior Channel Account Manager, Gigamon SEA. Andy, who will be reporting to Kenny, will be responsible for the day-to-day relationships with regional channel partners. He will act as a strategic business advisor, with a focus on partner sales management, marketing, training, and business development. He will also drive regional revenue growth through effective sales and technical certifications.

"With the additions of Kenny and Andy to our group of talented regional senior managers, we are confident we have the team in place to help drive our business forward in tight alignment with our channel partners," said Larissa Crandall, vice president, worldwide channels and alliances at Gigamon.

"Today, businesses are looking for trusted partners for help with the security and optimisation of hybrid and multi-cloud network architectures. Our regional network of channel partners has been working hard to assist and provide technical guidance to our customers as they advance their cloud-first strategies," said Simon Lee, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Gigamon.

"The events of the last two years have increased demand for greater security and stability of the networks that are critical to day-to-day operations. With these great additions to our team, we are looking forward to expanding our channel partner network and increasing Gigamon's footprint in the region," added Lee.

Gigamon, based in Silicon Valley in the United States, is the leading deep observability company, providing hybrid and multi-cloud architectures with network visibility needed to ensure better performance, security, and cost efficiency.

About Gigamon