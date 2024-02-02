Gigawatt Cooperates with Senergy: Introducing 1-Phase Grid-Tie Inverter and 1-Phase Hybrid Inverter

Gigawatt Co., Ltd, a strategic partner of Senergy, this article will provide detailed introductions of the Single-phase Grid-Tie Inverter and Single-phase Hybrid Inverter product lines from Senergy to the Vietnamese consumer market.

Gigawatt Co., Ltd is a business specializing in the distribution of solar power equipment, along with construction and design services for grid-tied solar power systems, off-grid solar systems, and ON/OFF grid hybrid systems for households and businesses.

With 7 years of experience in distributing solar power equipment, Gigawatt has gained the trust of many renowned brands.

Gigawatt is the official distributor of Senergy in Vietnam, proudly accompanying Senergy to bring the highest quality products to customers. This is a significant step in building a smart network integrating renewable energy products to meet customer needs optimally and environmentally friendly.

Gigawatt proudly distributes genuine products, including:

Senergy Grid-Tie Inverters from 2kW to 10kW.

Senergy Hybrid Inverters from 5kW to 10kW.

Advantages and Key Features of Senergy Grid-Tie Inverters and Senergy Hybrid Inverters:

Maximum efficiency of 98.0%, European efficiency of 97.5%.

Wide operating voltage range from 80V to 550V.

3 independent MPPT tracking systems, supporting installation on 3 different roof orientations and with 3 types of different solar panels.

Adaptability to super grid conditions and stable application.

Robust die-cast aluminum casing design, integrated with high-quality DC Switch.

Easy installation, smart monitoring through the APP & Web, clear LCD screen displaying AC and DC parameters.

Gigawatt commits to effectively warranty Senergy Grid-Tie Inverters and Senergy Hybrid Inverters products for a period of 5 - 7 years of usage, ensuring that the solar power system remains stable and operates for the long term. This provides absolute peace of mind and satisfaction for customers. It is an ideal choice for families looking to switch to renewable energy and contribute to environmental protection.

Gigawatt and Senergy together aim for an innovative and sustainable future, sharing an unwavering commitment to providing efficient and environmentally friendly energy solutions for the Vietnamese community. For more information about Gigawatt, please visit: https://gwsolar.vn

About Gigawatt

Gigawatt, officially known as Gigawatt Co., Ltd, is a leading entity in Vietnam specializing in the distribution of solar equipment and providing services in the design and construction of Grid-Tied Solar Power systems, off-grid solar systems, and ON/OFF grid hybrid systems for both households and businesses.

A representative from Gigawatt shares: "We are not just a business; we are a dynamic collective that harnesses the power of technology and innovation to relentlessly strive towards bringing renewable energy closer to everyone. This commitment is not just a promise but a tangible action, as Gigawatt continuously seeks and provides breakthrough, sustainable, and efficient renewable energy solutions while sharing our green dreams with the entire community."

About Gigawatt's Energy Storage Batteries

In 2024, Gigawatt introduces the new versions of Gigabox Energy Storage Batteries as follows:

Gigabox 5E: Capacity of 100Ah (5.12kWh), with a 2-year warranty.

Gigabox 5S: Capacity of 110Ah (5.632 kWh), with a 5-year warranty.

Gigabox 5S Pro: Capacity of 100Ah (5.12kWh), with a 5-year warranty.

Gigabox 10S: Capacity of 204Ah (10.24 kWh), with a 5-year warranty.

All Gigawatt's Gigabox Energy Storage Batteries are compatible effectively with popular Hybrid Inverters available in the market.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gwsolar.vn/

YouTube: youtube.com/@Gigawatt_Solar

