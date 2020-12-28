Giift Launches Giift Engage - an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the only complete Rewards Management Platform, announced the launch of Giift Engage, a unique marketing tool to drive customer engagement through rewards-based offers.

With a wide variety of programs available and adopted by customers, loyalty programs need to evolve from being simply passive and automated point granting systems to becoming tools that companies use to proactively engage with their customers. Giift Engage addresses this need with an innovative solution that leverages assets and expertise that Giift and its more than 50,000 program affiliates have collectively built.

Giift Engage lets companies push to their customers points-based promotions in the form of personalized digital customer experiences, games and more across multiple communication channels.

Companies will use Giift Engage for a wide range of client activities across acquisition, lead generation, portfolio usage, digital adoption and much more. Moreover, Giift Engage will be used internally as well, for instance to incentivize staff for activities and outcomes, productivity, project completion, collaboration, etc...

Pascal Xatart, Co-founder and Director – Giift, says, "Loyalty is a consequence of sustained and relevant engagement between a brand and its customers. Most of the time, programs fail due to their inability to engage meaningfully with their customer base. Giift Engage seeks to address that without brands having to go through a stressful implementation exercise and in a more cost-efficient manner."

The platform is easy to integrate and flexible to host; and is gaining momentum with Giift's clients worldwide. Giift Engage is the ideal platform for any program manager looking to activate connections to their customer.

About Giift.com: Giift innovative end-to-end loyalty technology turns rewards programs into fungible currencies. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

