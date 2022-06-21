Giken Mobility’s Iso-branded Electric Motorcycles Partnered with Rider Dome to feature revolutionary rider safety system in Iso’s Upcoming Electric Motorcycle

THE ISO BRAND

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 June 2022 -, is pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with Rider Dome, a Singapore startup providing motorcyclists with real-time alerts against critical threats on the road. Giken Mobility's exclusive global licensee and manufacturer of the Italian heritage motorcycle brand, Iso ("Iso") owned by the family of Ferruccio Lamborghini, to feature Rider Dome's Advanced AI-based Rider Assistance technology in Iso's upcoming electric motorcycle.While Advanced Driving Assistance has already become a common practice in the four-wheeler industry and was found to reduce road accidents by 40%, the motorcycle industry still lags far behind. Giken Mobility and Rider Dome's partnership seeks to pioneer this change and accelerate the rate at which motorcyclists adopt this life-saving technology. The system will provide Iso riders with crucial alerts such as blind-spot alert, collision alert, safe distance alert, and more, giving riders the extra few seconds to react in the event of an emergency.In recent years, similar partnerships have placed Singapore at the forefront of innovation in the automotive space. Customers can expect to get a first glimpse of the Rider Dome powered Iso electric motorcycle at the International Cycle and Motorcycle Exhibition (EICMA) in Milan in November 2022."We are excited about the partnership and confident that Rider Dome will provide Iso's riders with a new and safer riding experience. Iso is a perfect partner since it reflects the future of motorcycles which combine innovation along with practical and modern design." Says Yoav Elgrichi, CEO of Rider Dome.Sydney Yeung, CEO of Giken Mobility, commented "Today, riders aren't just looking for comfort and economical vehicles. What they are truly looking for is the vehicle that delivers the entire package. Customers want motorcycles that are great for the environment, machines that are designed to perfection, and above-all, technology that adheres to the highest safety standards. By partnering with Rider Dome, Iso will be one of the first few motorcycle brands in the industry to feature Advanced Rider Assistance designed specifically for motorcycles. We believe that embracing this essential technology will have a sizable impact on road safety for years to come."

Founded in 1939 under the name Isothermos, Iso is associated with the history of post-war enterprise in Italy. The company began making mopeds, motorcycles, and light four-wheeled vehicles in 1948. But the real turning point came a year later, with the launch of the motorcycle that was to become Iso's bestseller: the Isomoto.



The Isomoto rapidly became one of the biggest competitors of the Vespa and the Lambretta on the Italian market in the '50s, churning out a hundred motorcycles a day. Thus, the Iso became a status symbol, still remembered by the generation that rode it and its fans, also thanks to a truly revolutionary, elegant invention: the Isetta city car. The Isomoto opened the way to mass production of motorcycles and motorbikes on a larger scale, until the company decided to start making cars only, from the GT300 to its last descendent, dated 1974.



Iso has now been reborn thanks to the intuition of a young Italian entrepreneur named after his venerable grandfather, a household name all over the world: Ferruccio Lamborghini.



In partnership with Giken Mobility, who provide the brand's high-tech heart, Iso is now producing innovative, even revolutionary new vehicles: the electric motorcycles.



The historic griffin logo, a symbol of power and perfection, perfectly incarnates the values of the brand, now reborn in pursuit of innovation, research, sustainability, and Italian heritage.



www.isomotorcycles.com

www.riderdome.com

