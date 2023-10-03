The Gilbert Dentist Announces NightLase Treatment To Stop Snoring in Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona-based cosmetic dentistry practice, The Gilbert Dentist (480-963-3992), has announced the availability of NightLase treatments to remedy chronic snoring.

The new treatment uses laser technology to reduce snoring by shrinking and firming the soft palate. The Gilbert Dentist explains that the non-surgical procedure provides immediate improvement—an average of 50% reduction in snoring—in the first 20-minute session.

The Gilbert Dentist is offering the NightLase treatments to provide patients suffering from chronic snoring or sleep apnea with improved sleep quality and overall health. According to a 2019 study involving 40 patients, 85% were satisfied with their results. They saw a significant reduction in snoring, dry mouth, and choking during sleep.

“We are doing all kinds of new cool things. We use a Fotona laser to shrink people’s palates painlessly, with no anesthetic, to help snoring almost instantaneously,” says clinic owner Dr. Robert Brown. “We have a great staff, and in my opinion, some of the best hygienists I’ve worked with in the past 20 years.”

A remarkable advancement in dental and sleep technology, the NightLase treatment uses the Fotona Lightwalker (erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet - Er:YAG - laser) to heat the soft palate. The laser-induced heat causes minor injuries to the soft palate. As the palate heals, the tissue shrinks and reduces the vibrations (snoring) caused by the air coming out of the throat while sleeping. Furthermore, the treatment eliminates the use of any anti-snoring appliance.

The clinic also announced that the NightLase treatment only comprises three 20-minute sessions over six weeks. It requires no after-care therapy and downtime, allowing patients to return to their routine immediately after each session. The final result of the treatment lasts at least a year.

The practice has been providing high-quality dental services to the community of Gilbert for over two decades. They cater to patients of all ages and offer general dental care, including fillings, periodic cleanings, extractions, and more. Cosmetic dentistry services, such as teeth whitening, one-day crowns, canker treatments, and Botox are also available.

