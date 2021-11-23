Gilead Sciences, the Coalition to Eradicate Viral Hepatitis in Asia Pacific (CEVHAP), and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) Collaborate to Support Elimination of Hepatitis by 2030

Today, an Estimated 257 Million People Live With Hepatitis B Globally. The World Health Organization Has Categorized Viral Hepatitis as a Public Health Threat and Has Set Targets for Elimination by 2030.

Despite National Immunization Programs Being Implemented in the 1980s, More Than 50% of the Disease Burden Is Borne by the Asia Pacific Region and a Large Proportion of Liver Cancer Cases Are Hepatitis B-related [1] .

. The New Awareness Campaign, Creating a Healthier Asia, Highlights Real Stories of People Living with Hepatitis B in Asia .

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, in collaboration with the Coalition to Eradicate Viral Hepatitis in Asia Pacific (CEVHAP) and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), has launched the Creating a Healthier Asia video series. Produced on behalf of this partnership by BBC StoryWorks commercial productions, and available on the Creating a Healthier Asia hub, the video series provides insight into the real-world challenges of living with hepatitis B in Asia from the point of view of the people managing it. Topics covered include misinformation, inaction, delayed diagnosis, and other barriers to receiving care.

Hepatitis B remains an invisible chronic disease, especially for those born before national immunization programs. More than 50 percent of the estimated 257 million people living with chronic hepatitis B infection lived in Asia Pacific[2]. A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests only 10 percent of individuals infected with hepatitis B, are aware that they have it[3]. Furthermore, most people with asymptomatic hepatitis B are often diagnosed only when it has developed into more severe conditions.

"Early diagnosis can be crucial for people living with hepatitis B to live long and happy lives. Raising awareness of hepatitis is an essential driver for people to come forward for testing and diagnosis," said Cary James, CEO, World Hepatitis Alliance, "Medical advancements have made hepatitis B a treatable condition. The stories shared in the video series are testament that people living with hepatitis B can lead a long and fulfilling life. Our collaboration with CEVHAP and Gilead Sciences on this video series cannot come at a better time. I hope that this series will bring the message home to people living with hepatitis B that they are not alone – there is a strong support system for you out there."

"CEVHAP is delighted to work with like-minded organizations to provide a platform for people living with hepatitis B to share their personal stories," said Professor Rosmawati Mohamed, Co-Chair, CEVHAP "It is our hope that this series can inspire and empower community leaders to help drive hepatitis B elimination in every country. It goes beyond awareness to prevention, community action, and collaboration with healthcare professionals in Asia, to make real strides towards disease elimination and ultimately, eradication."

Four individuals are featured in this campaign: Min Kyung Yoon (South Korea), Lai Wang Yu (Hong Kong), Chua Cher Joo (Singapore) and Ho Qing Quan (Taiwan). They cover a variety of experiences – ranging from bereavement of family members, surviving liver transplant to multiple cancer diagnoses – shedding light on unique — yet relatable — journeys. They are just some examples of how regular screening, in-depth discussion with clinicians, and persistent medication may detect and deter complications early.

"By focusing on the experience of people living with hepatitis B from Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, the video series brings to light the possibilities of improving the management of chronic hepatitis B. Storytelling can bring discussions of hepatitis to the forefront and empower those living with, or vulnerable to hepatitis B, to step up their own care," said Caroline Choi, Senior Director, Medical Affairs Asia 5 of Gilead Sciences.

Five videos, as part of the 'Creating a Healthier Asia' video series, will be released on the hub from November to December 2021.

About CEVHAP

The Coalition to Eradicate Viral Hepatitis in Asia Pacific (CEVHAP) is an independent, multidisciplinary body advocating for public policy reform to reduce the impact of viral hepatitis in Asia Pacific. CEVHAP membership is comprised of many world-renowned hepatitis experts, including people living with the infections. Utilizing the collective expertise of its members, CEVHAP works in partnership with a broad range of stakeholders including scientific and clinical experts, government representatives, patient groups and other policy advocates to conduct public policy research and raise awareness amongst policy makers about the social and economic impacts of viral hepatitis. Find out more at www.cevhap.org.

About WHA

The World Hepatitis Alliance is an international network of over 300 organisations in 100 countries. WHA represents the 350 million people living with viral hepatitis worldwide. WHA strives to support and promote the voices of the people and communities affected by viral hepatitis, to raise the profile of viral hepatitis and to establish comprehensive hepatitis strategies in all countries. Through better awareness, prevention, care, support and access to treatment, the ultimate goal is to work with governments to eliminate these diseases by 2030. Find out more at www.worldhepatitisalliance.org.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

