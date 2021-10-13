Gilead Sciences Partners with the International AIDS Society to Champion Stigma-free HIV Care Services in Asia and Latin America

- Partnership Promotes Exemplary Role Models in Healthcare Service Delivery in Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan -

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced its partnership with IAS - the International AIDS Society - to expand the Me & My Healthcare Provider campaign to three locations in Asia: Hong Kong; South Korea; and Taiwan and renew the program in two locations in Latin America: Brazil and Mexico. The campaign promotes best practices in inclusive and stigma-free healthcare service delivery for people living with and vulnerable to HIV.

Launched in 2015, Me & My Healthcare Provider promotes best practice in healthcare service delivery by championing frontline healthcare workers who deliver quality HIV prevention, treatment and care, often in the face of discriminatory laws, stigmatizing traditions and belief systems. The campaign allows populations affected by HIV to celebrate the contributions of healthcare providers who have made a positive difference in their lives and underscores the importance of the patient-caregiver relationship in delivering HIV services.

"There is no place for stigma and discrimination within healthcare settings. Unless we tackle stigmatizing and discrimination norms, our efforts to eliminate HIV by 2030 will continue to be undermined. We are delighted to partner with IAS on the Me & My Healthcare Provider campaign. By expanding the campaign in Latin America and Asia, we can raise these positive role models' profiles and showcase their motivations. We hope to continue to encourage others to treat their clients with respect and dignity," said Betty Chiang, Vice President of International Medical Affairs, Gilead Sciences.

"We know that healthcare workers are the backbone of every effective HIV response. Every single worker has the opportunity to make – or break – a visit to a health facility. Every single worker has the opportunity to enable a stigma-free and health-promoting experience. We are excited to partner with Gilead to take this campaign to five new locations and continue to celebrate the efforts of healthcare workers who stand up against stigma and discrimination," said Lucy Stackpool-Moore, Director HIV Programmes and Advocacy at the IAS.

Between now and February 2022, IAS will identify and work with local partners in Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan to implement the campaign. From program design, communications, nomination collection and selection, to recognition of the Healthcare Champions who provide inclusive and stigma-free HIV services, the campaign will empower those raising their voices against stigma.

Announcement of the Healthcare Champions will be made by AIDS 2022. The Healthcare Champions and their nominators will be invited to join AIDS 2022 virtually and attend a broad range of stigma related events and activities where they can share their best practice examples.

For any questions in regards to the Me and My Healthcare Provider campaign, or to receive a copy of the RfP, please reach out to advocacy@iasociety.org

About Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, testing and linkage to care, and cure research. Today, millions of people living with HIV globally have benefited from the regimen developed by the scientists of Gilead.

In 2018, the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant was created to support projects that break down barriers faced by people living with HIV. To date, the Grant program has awarded over US $3 million and has reached more than 258,000 people through more than 60 community projects.

About International Aids Society

IAS – the International AIDS Society – leads collective action on every front of the global HIV response through its membership base, scientific authority and convening power.

Founded in 1988, the IAS is the world's largest association of HIV professionals, with members in more than 170 countries. Working with its members, the IAS advocates and drives urgent action to reduce the impact of HIV. The IAS is also the steward of the world's most prestigious HIV conferences: the International AIDS Conference, the IAS Conference on HIV Science, and the HIV Research for Prevention Conference.