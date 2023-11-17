GiveMeTheVin Lands ‘One-In-A-Million’ Barn Find In Birmingham, Alabama

John Clay Wolfe, founder of GiveMeTheVin, discovered a collection of over 20 rare vehicles, including vintage Corvettes, in Alabama, set to be auctioned in Spring 2024.

—

DALLAS, TX – GiveMeTheVin.com (GMTV) Founder and CEO John Clay Wolfe announced that GMTV has uncovered a remarkable twenty-three (23) car ‘barn find’ in the southside of Birmingham, Alabama. The collection consists mainly of Corvettes, including a 1990 K/C 1500 454 SS (with only 19 miles on it), a brand new 1990 ZR1, and a brand new 1971 Corvette Coupe. It also includes other, more modern gems, such as a 600-mile 1996 Carrera 4S Porsche Coupe, and a brand new 1998 Pace Car. Video from the historic barn find can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07eUh7HayMQ.

“This is a one-in-a-million barn find,” said GMTV CEO John Clay Wolfe. “I buy and sell more than fifty thousand vehicles a year and hold the world record for selling 1,500 cars in one day but I’ve never accomplished anything like this. The diversity of the collection – from the brand new ZR1 to the limited edition 35th Anniversary Corvette that still has the plastic on the interior – is sure to make car junkies salivate when these classics go on display in a few months.”

The vehicles were owned by the late Earl Trammel, an avid car collector who owned several successful auto businesses in South Birmingham. According to acquaintances, Trammel acquired these cars as a means of storage for his capital rather than investing it with banks because he distrusted Wall Street and the banking system. When he passed in 2022, Trammel’s ex-wife Patricia assumed ownership of the collection, and it was she who sold the vehicles to GiveMeTheVin.com.

GiveMeTheVin.com has a unique business model. You can sell your new or used car with a hassle-free process, giving you a quick 60-second offer. As the name implies, you simply give your VIN number or license plate for them to process that offer. You can get paid for selling your vehicle with no pressure. GMTV is on the Inc 5000 list, an A+ on BBB, and an amazing 4.8+ average rating on Google and other review sites. Unlike numerous venture capital-funded firms, this company avoids squandering funds on grandiose claims through costly advertising campaigns, distinguishing itself by maintaining consistent and reliable disbursement of fair payments, in contrast to other notable e-commerce entities known for delaying or withholding financial transactions.

“These cars started accumulating through Earl Trammel’s love for cars,” said John Hollander, Trammel’s brother-in-law. “He was a car and body man for over 60-70 years. He was in business in two separate shops in Birmingham and started collecting cars at an early age. These cars need to be out where people can see them so I finally talked my sister (Patricia) into selling the entire inventory.”

This rare find of more than 20 vintage and modern vehicles will excite car connoisseur and collectors alike. A small barn in Birmingham, Alabama was housing a collection that is expected to spark interest from car enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. GiveMeTheVin.com plans to display the collection at auction in the Spring of 2024.

Entire list of cars in the collection includes:

· 1990 454SS (19 miles)

· 1988 35th Anniversary Corvette (25 miles)

· 1996 Porsche C4S manual (600 miles)

· 1971 Corvette Stingray Coupe (1600 miles)

· 2001 Trans Am Firebird w/ S6 TA Coupe (247 miles)

· 1990 Corvette ZR1 (25 miles)

· 1968 Camaro 396 SS Coup (60,500 miles)

· 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible (90,000 miles)

· 1998 Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car (23 miles)

· 1987 Buick Grand National (13,800 miles)

· 1973 Lincoln Continental MK IV (830 miles)

· 2003 Mustang Cobra Coup (4,900)

· 1999 F-150 Reg Cab SVT Lightning (46 miles)

· 2010 Camaro 2dr Coupe ZSS w/ RS Pkg (47 miles)

· 1979 Corvette Stingray Coupe (41 miles)

· 1981 Corvette Coupe (2,400 miles)

· 1974 Corvette Stingray Coupe (30,000)

· 1976 Corvette Stingray Coupe (103 miles)

· 1976 Corvette Stingray Coupe (28,000 miles)

· 1963 Cadillac Coupe Deville (29,300 miles)

· 1956 Chevrolet 210 Sedan (64,000 miles)

· 1966 Chevrolet C10 (9,000 miles)

· 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (200 miles)

About Us: GiveMeTheVin.com (GMTV) streamlines vehicle selling with its quick, 60-second valuation process. Founded by industry expert and CEO John Clay Wolfe, GMTV continues to set benchmarks in the auto trade sector, delivering unparalleled convenience and trustworthiness to vehicle sellers nationwide. As a testament to its outstanding service, the company boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a place on the prestigious Inc 5000 list, and consistently high ratings across various review platforms.

Contact Info:

Name: Amy Houston

Email: Send Email

Organization: GiveMeTheVin

Address: 1397 S Jefferson St. Anaheim, CA 92807

Phone: 800-249-1095

Website: https://www.givemethevin.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07eUh7HayMQ.

Release ID: 89113504

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.