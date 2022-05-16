Glassouse Pro Offers World's First 3-in-1 Assistive Device Designed for People with Disabilities

—

The GlassOuse Pro, the newest version of the GlassOuse series for people with disabilities or limited bodily movements—that is used to control phones, computers, tablets and smart TV simply via body movements—will be available on Kickstarter for pre-order at a special price of $699 ($100 less than the retail price) in late May.

Many disabled individuals either have limited or no use of their hands. This makes communication increasingly challenging for them because of the prevalence of computers and keyboards in everyday life.

First introduced in 2016 and launched through a successful IndieGoGo campaign, GlassOuse has found favor with a large community of users in more than 60 countries. The previous version, GlassOuse V1.4, was worn like glasses. It helped people with disabilities solve hand problems. Many disabled people have regained the ability to work and socialize by using GlassOuse.

Based on feedback from hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, the new version of GlassOuse, GlassOuse Pro, is being produced.

GlassOuse Pro has a modular design and a much smaller shape for easy and convenient daily use. It can meet the needs of virtually every user through a combination of different modules. With six wearing accessories and nine different clicks of its G-Switches, Glassouse Pro offers a rich set of choices for any collocation, more flexibility and more adaptability, meeting any needs for daily use. GlassOuse uses a nine-axis gyroscope to detect even the slightest head movements to move its cursor.

The new version has three modes: mouse, switch and joystick. In Mouse mode, GlassOuse Pro functions to fully meet user needs like a normal mouse. With Joystick mode, GlassOuse’s multiple switch connectivity, lightness and the fast operation of the device enable users to play games with it. If customers are experiencing severe loss of motor function, they can select the Switch mode, which enables them to control the device by swinging any part of the body and clicking the G-Switch.

The updated GlassOuse Pro can now connect to three devices simultaneously, which gives users more accessibility when using the device and allows them to perform more tasks comfortably. With one click, users can quickly switch between phones, tablets, desktop computers, laptops and smart TVs by themselves.

For more information, please check out: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ennopro/2010900040?ref=daujz8&token=0924de2e

GlassOuse works smoothly on all commonly used operating systems and can connect to operating systems via Bluetooth.

“At GlassOuse, we support accessibility and being accessible is a preeminent factor of how we do the magic. We welcome you to find the best assistive devices for disabled and switch controls for adapted devices in our online store and to shop from the comfort of your home,” said Turker Nemo - Founder of Glassouse

GlassOuse offers free international shipping. All products come with a one-year warranty and 15-day free trial period.

GlassOuse can be followed on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Visit glassouse.com for more information about the app and to see and purchase its products. Visitors to the site can also subscribe a newsletter to get updates and news.

Contact Info:

Name: Davis Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: GlassOuse

Website: https://glassouse.com/



Release ID: 89075105

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.