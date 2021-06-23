Glasstech Asia 2021 exhibition postponed to 26-28 October 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18th edition of Southeast Asia's leading trade fair for Glass and Facade is postponed and will now take place from 26 – 28 October 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. This decision was reached by MMI Asia after a series of meetings and discussions with the industry, including Glasstech Asia's supporting organisations and stakeholders.

Mr. Michael Wilton, General Manager of MMI Asia commented: "After extensive discussions and feedback from the industry it has become clear that, despite our best efforts to create an in-person event this year in Bangkok, recent trends force us to postpone to 2022. We are looking forward to bringing the industry back together again in Singapore next year. Plans are already underway for what will be a welcome return to face-to-face business in 2022. In the meantime, we are excited to present further enhanced digital offerings to the market. Glasstech and Fenestration Asia are committed to bringing the very best minds together to further enhance, develop and equip the industry for the demands ahead in the coming years. The tools we are providing now will strive to achieve this for the industry"

Rather than the annual physical trade fair, professionals in the glass and facade industry can expect a series of exciting virtual activities such as webinars that focuses on glass and facade, virtual booths, product placement opportunities, matchmaking with private secure meetings and customizable digital packages.Additionally, all educational content, live streaming and video recordings of talks and discussions will be available for a global audience on Glasstech Asia Virtual. Interested companies will have the opportunity to present their products virtually in their own customized webinar sessions and in their virtual booths. Moreover, to increase networking opportunities, visitors will be able to initiate chats and video calls to get in touch and discuss with exhibitors and other visitors, along with other business matchmaking functions.Details about the new digital package and information on the participation options for exhibitors and visitors are expected to be available online from the end of June at Glasstech Asia website. Exhibitors who had already booked their stand will enjoy additional benefits and would be able to feature their virtual booth and products online immediately from the end of June.Glasstech Asia unveils its new digital approach – Glasstech Asia website has been transformed with the addition of new features on the platform and introduces an enhanced digital package adding significant value to suppliers.Introducing a new website in line with the BAU network, Glasstech Asia transforms its website with the addition of new features, which aims to increase user engagement, convenience, and access to the latest trends and information seamlessly around the world.Users can easily subscribe to monthly e-newsletters that covers a broad range of topics, highlighting recent developments in the Glass and Facade industry and view exclusive interviews with leading experts in the field.

Moreover, being the leading platform for the Glass and Facade industry, Glasstech Asia website links users directly to Glasstech Asia Virtual that showcases on demand videos from past conferences and offers complimentary business matching services to all registered users.

Further enhancing the value of the show for both exhibitors and visitors, Glasstech Asia offers new bespoke digital packages to any interested exhibitors. These packages include items such as speaking opportunities in Glasstech Asia series of webinars, all year-round exhibitor listing on the directory along with product showcases, and extensive marketing exposure on the event platforms such as newsletters and social media.

Interested exhibitors will be able to find pertinent information on these packages on the website and reach out directly to the organiser team via the chat function.

Supporting Associations

Glasstech Asia is supported by the following associations:

Contact UsPlease contact us if you have any questions or require any additional information: bauasia@mmiasia.com.sgMMI Asia Pte. Ltd. #10-07 Gateway East Singapore 189721Social MediaAll conference sessions are recorded and will be uploaded on Glasstech Asia Virtual. Follow us on our social media channels to stay up to date.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glasstechasia/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glasstech-asia-fenestration-asia/About Glasstech Asia 2022/ Fenestration Asia 2022Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 26th to 28th of October next year at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. The three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.About Messe MunchenMesse München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence.About BAU NetworkBAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here—i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc. It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com