Glasstech Asia x PERAFI Webinar Series #1 concludes with much success attracting over 150 attendees online

Singapore, Jul 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Glasstech Asia aims to be the leading community that facilitates communication, learning, networking amongst industry professionals to increase business collaborations and address the latest developments in the industry, while catering to industry professionals from different sectors.



As part of this effort, Glasstech Asia is pleased to collaborate with PERAFI (Indonesian Facade Association) to introduce a new series of webinars, Glasstech Asia x PERAFI, that focuses on facades and its related building materials. Bringing together international industry experts, the webinars seek to improve the excellence of building facade industry through active discussions on key topics and content sharing from different industry players, from property developers to architects. The webinars also aim to address the latest developments in the industry, allowing participants to gain valuable insights and meet a strong network of connections within the BAU network.



Fibra Reelianto, PERAFI Chairman 2021, commented: "We are honoured to have had the opportunity to gather the different stakeholders of facade industry, especially in Indonesia. We would like to actively play our part in creating a friendly and receptive community who support one another, especially during this current situation, building bonds of trust that bridge the differences, and cultivate our facade industry toward better future."



The first webinar of the series focused on High-Performance Facade: Design Strategies and Applications, where it highlighted the different key factors that each industry stakeholder prioritizes in a building facade and covers the entire journey of creating and testing a building facade to the construction of a building.



Key highlights



The line-up of topics was specially curated to support the facade industry in navigating the current challenges posed by many on delivering and using high performance facades. The webinar saw interesting and valuable insights shared by the five esteemed speakers from various sectors of the facade industry.



The webinar kickstarted with Paul Onslow, Senior Construction Manager of Hongkong Land, who shared about the process of 'Delivering a High-Performance Facade as a Property Developer'. The session was supported by many case studies and went through a detailed presentation of the development process for the World Trade Centre II, giving the participants much to learn from.



The session was then complemented by Simon Chin, Managing Director of Winwall Technology Private Limited, as he reviewed the different types of performance tests on facades, the specifications, and requirements for it, while providing examples.



Additionally, participants had the opportunity to understand and learn from an architect's perspective through numerous case studies on various building developments and the evolution of facade design responding to varying design considerations, constraints, and opportunities. Kevin Jose, Global Board Director of Aedas, also shared examples on how the design approach can differ for geometrically challenged forms and how architecture design was successfully done remotely through the Covid-19 pandemic.



A deeper understanding on the testing of facade and laboratories was later reached through Joenel Tajonera's, Technical Manager at Kaskal Facade Testing Center, presentation. During his session, he covered the requirements to evaluate the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, exploratory testing, and case studies showcasing the difference between PMU vs VMU. This spurred interaction amongst attendees by creating a discussion on the criteria for facade and types of facade tests against lightning strikes.



Lastly, with his extensive experience in the facade industry, Sreenivas Narayanan, General Manager of Siderise Middle East, focused mainly on protection and prevention of facade fires. Through his presentation, attendees gained valuable insights on the difference to fire resistance and fire protection, stone wool properties, standard requirements, and the importance of cycling.



Summing up the webinar, the discussion round saw high levels of activity from the participants, where a series of thought-provoking questions were asked.



Besides these live sessions, Glasstech Asia x PERAFI webinars also features on-demand components that are only accessible to delegates that have an account on the Glasstech Asia Virtual platform.



Contact Us

Please contact us if you have any questions or require any additional information:



MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.

#10-07 Gateway East

Singapore 189721



About Glasstech Asia 2022/ Fenestration Asia 2022



Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 26th to 28th of October next year at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. The three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.



Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.



About Messe Munchen



Messe Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.



With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.



About BAU Network



BAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here--i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc.



It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.



Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com Singapore, Jul 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Glasstech Asia aims to be the leading community that facilitates communication, learning, networking amongst industry professionals to increase business collaborations and address the latest developments in the industry, while catering to industry professionals from different sectors.As part of this effort, Glasstech Asia is pleased to collaborate with PERAFI (Indonesian Facade Association) to introduce a new series of webinars, Glasstech Asia x PERAFI, that focuses on facades and its related building materials. Bringing together international industry experts, the webinars seek to improve the excellence of building facade industry through active discussions on key topics and content sharing from different industry players, from property developers to architects. The webinars also aim to address the latest developments in the industry, allowing participants to gain valuable insights and meet a strong network of connections within the BAU network.Fibra Reelianto, PERAFI Chairman 2021, commented: "We are honoured to have had the opportunity to gather the different stakeholders of facade industry, especially in Indonesia. We would like to actively play our part in creating a friendly and receptive community who support one another, especially during this current situation, building bonds of trust that bridge the differences, and cultivate our facade industry toward better future."The first webinar of the series focused on High-Performance Facade: Design Strategies and Applications, where it highlighted the different key factors that each industry stakeholder prioritizes in a building facade and covers the entire journey of creating and testing a building facade to the construction of a building.Key highlightsThe line-up of topics was specially curated to support the facade industry in navigating the current challenges posed by many on delivering and using high performance facades. The webinar saw interesting and valuable insights shared by the five esteemed speakers from various sectors of the facade industry.The webinar kickstarted with Paul Onslow, Senior Construction Manager of Hongkong Land, who shared about the process of 'Delivering a High-Performance Facade as a Property Developer'. The session was supported by many case studies and went through a detailed presentation of the development process for the World Trade Centre II, giving the participants much to learn from.The session was then complemented by Simon Chin, Managing Director of Winwall Technology Private Limited, as he reviewed the different types of performance tests on facades, the specifications, and requirements for it, while providing examples.Additionally, participants had the opportunity to understand and learn from an architect's perspective through numerous case studies on various building developments and the evolution of facade design responding to varying design considerations, constraints, and opportunities. Kevin Jose, Global Board Director of Aedas, also shared examples on how the design approach can differ for geometrically challenged forms and how architecture design was successfully done remotely through the Covid-19 pandemic.A deeper understanding on the testing of facade and laboratories was later reached through Joenel Tajonera's, Technical Manager at Kaskal Facade Testing Center, presentation. During his session, he covered the requirements to evaluate the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, exploratory testing, and case studies showcasing the difference between PMU vs VMU. This spurred interaction amongst attendees by creating a discussion on the criteria for facade and types of facade tests against lightning strikes.Lastly, with his extensive experience in the facade industry, Sreenivas Narayanan, General Manager of Siderise Middle East, focused mainly on protection and prevention of facade fires. Through his presentation, attendees gained valuable insights on the difference to fire resistance and fire protection, stone wool properties, standard requirements, and the importance of cycling.Summing up the webinar, the discussion round saw high levels of activity from the participants, where a series of thought-provoking questions were asked.Besides these live sessions, Glasstech Asia x PERAFI webinars also features on-demand components that are only accessible to delegates that have an account on the Glasstech Asia Virtual platform.Contact UsPlease contact us if you have any questions or require any additional information: bauasia@mmiasia.com.sg MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.#10-07 Gateway EastSingapore 189721About Glasstech Asia 2022/ Fenestration Asia 2022Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 26th to 28th of October next year at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. The three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.About Messe MunchenMesse Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.About BAU NetworkBAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here--i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc.It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com