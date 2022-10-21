GlassView Appoints First Japan Country Manager to Lead Strategic Growth and Development

New leadership role reinforces investment in Asia and the Japanese market

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassView, the world's largest independent video advertising distribution platform, announced today the appointment of Muneaki Takao as country manager in Japan. In this newly created role, Takao is chiefly responsible for expanding GlassView's presence in the Japanese Market, already one the company's largest globally, including expanding the company's new Tokyo offices and identifying growth opportunities throughout Asia. Takao reports directly to GlassView CMO, Patrick Kirby.

Takao brings to GlassView 20 years of experience in media buying, planning and sales for leading global agencies, technology and adtech companies. Most recently, Takao was the Japan office head and sales director at mobile demand-side platform (DSP) Moloco, where he built the team from the ground up and established valuable relationships with numerous agencies, customers and partners. Prior, Takao held roles at DSP Turn, Microsoft and Adobe, among others.

"GlassView has established strong roots in the Japanese market over the years to bring innovative and efficient video advertising to its audiences, brands and agencies," said James G. Brooks, CEO and Founder of GlassView. "With Takao as our country manager in Japan, we are very excited to continue pioneering ways in which brands interact with audiences in a new modern digitized economy."

GlassView has been operating in the Japanese Market since 2015. In Japan, GlassView works with the world's top brands including Sony, Lexus and Panasonic to deliver and optimize their video advertising efforts. With access to over 98% of the connected population in Japan and over 2.7 billion people worldwide, GlassView is helping brands future-proof their business through a suite of cutting-edge technologies that are redefining the video advertising landscape, including their recent launch of GlassView Smart Gamma.

"The Japanese market presents a wealth of untapped opportunity to explore the potential of video ads and connected TV advertising," said Takao. "GlassView's presence in the Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant growth, and I look forward to helping to accelerate that growth by bringing the company's unique data-driven approach to Japan's leading brands and agencies."

About GlassView

GlassView's mission is to drive performance through video advertising. We work with over 80 of the top Fortune 100 Global Brands, offering access to over 2.6 billion unique users worldwide, and over 280 million unique users in the United States, reaching 98% of the connected country.

Through emotion-based targeting and optimization, high frequency trading (SmartGamma™) & delivery across connected devices, GlassView is best known for its performance.

