Glenfield North Shore Invisalign Dentist Best Orthodontic Clear Aligners Updated

With this announcement, the Glenfield North Shore dental practice offers Invisalign as a popular alternative to traditional or self-ligating braces. These transparent clear aligners are crafted based on a 3D image of a dental structure and do not use wires or brackets that require periodic adjustments.

More information can be found at: https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners

Launching Invisalign for patients in Glenfield, Auckland Family Dental of Milford also announced interest-free payment plans and now invites patients to contact the practice for an evaluation to determine if they may be a good candidate for this new treatment.

Invisalign are transparent aligners that are almost invisible once placed. Each set of clear aligners is worn day and night for one to two weeks except for eating and brushing, then changed after the designed alignment is achieved gradually repositioning the teeth. The dentist uses digital imaging to scan a patient's mouth, analyze the misalignment of the teeth and create a treatment plan. This gives patients a clear idea of how their treatment will progress.

According to the team at Auckland Family Dental, clear aligners are discreet, can be easily cleaned and are generally more comfortable than traditional braces. Invisalign treatment times vary based on the complexity of the case, but in most cases can be completed within 10 to 14 months. Clear aligners do not cause any pain beyond minor tightness in the early days.

In addition to Invisalign, the team also offers ClearCorrect clear aligners alongside a full range of dental health services, including tooth extractions, teeth whitening, dental implants and emergency dental services.

In addition to their Milford clinic serving Glenfield North Shore, Auckland Family Dental also has clinics in Drury and Parnell. Details about other locations and their patient-focused dental care can be found here: https://www.milfordfamilydental.co.nz

A satisfied patient has said, “While very few people enjoy the experience of visiting the dentist, the attention, care, and friendliness shown by this group of professionals is fantastic.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/milford





About Us: Glenfield North Shore - Auckland Family Dental: They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

