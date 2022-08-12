Glenn Landscape now offers Ecopool swimming pool installation in Lane County, Oregon

—

As summers warm, Glenn Landscape offers an environmentally-friendly option to stay cool with an Ecopool swimming pool. Glenn Landscape is now a dealer and installer of Ecopool swimming pools made of sustainable and recycled shipping containers.

Manufactured in Texas, Ecopool’s modular design enables clients to customize features and pool size – either 8 or 16 feet wide and lengths up to 40 feet. In addition, ecopool may be installed in-ground, partially in-ground, or above ground, enabling Glenn Landscape clients to further customize hardscaping and other features to create their own outdoor oasis.

“We believe in the quality of the materials and craftsmanship of Ecopool swimming pools, said Ken Glenn, who owns Glenn Landscape with his wife, Lou. “We take pride in customizing our services to meet the needs and budgets of each client. Our goal is to reflect, as closely as possible, the styling, decoration, and color palette of the client’s home so that there is a strong visual relationship between the indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Prices vary in size, design, finishes, and add-ons, enabling clients to create an independent and eclectic pool design. In addition, Glenn Landscape’s website offers an Ecopool design tool that allows clients to select some features for base pricing and request more details about design and installation.

“Ecopool swimming pools are built from high-strength steel and eight layers of wall design which is the key to its durability,” Glenn said.

The installation of Ecopools is an addition to Glenn Landscape’s comprehensive design and management services that include landscape, hardscape, and irrigation systems. With 40 years of landscaping design, installation, and maintenance experience, the company also maintains its own nursery and gardens to provide clients with quality plants and trees at affordable prices.

Glenn Landscape’s website also features a before-and-after project portfolio and more information about Ecopool options. To learn more about Glenn Landscape and Ecopool visit https://glennlandscape.com/ or call (541) 461-4375.



About Us: Glenn Landscape and Design is one of the trusted landscaping companies in Lane County. Over 40 years of providing quality landscape and hardscape design with outstanding customer service.

