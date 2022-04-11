Glico Philippines Inc Won a BRONZE in Pocky day 2019 and Pocky day 2020 at the ICE Awards 2021 organized by MSAP

Glico Philippines, Inc. (Manila, Philippines) is pleased to announce the winning a Bronze in Pocky day 2019 and Pocky day 2020 at the ICE Awards 2021 organized by MSAP.

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glico Philippines Inc won Bronze in ICE Awards 2021. "Pocky day 2019" and "Pocky day 2020" communication were awarded as innovation, creativity, and effectiveness executions under the category of Multimedia. ICE Awards is an award ceremony that recognizes the media practitioners who have shown innovation, creativity, and effectiveness organized by The Media Specialists Association of the Philippines (MSAP).

Pocky day 2019 campaign – The 'Say Pocky!' and smile campaign was launched on Pocky day, Nov 11, with users encouraged to take a selfie and smile. A 'smile analyzer' technology adds filters to the selfies and assigns a 'smile score', with the photos shareable across social. High-reach digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube programmatic, and KOLs drove awareness, alongside LED billboards and activations in LRT / MRT stations and key office buildings, partnerships and sponsorships, including presence in Glorietta 2's Japan Town roof deck, further amplified the campaign in the Philippines.

Pocky day 2020 campaign – Pocky day 2020 campaign – The 'Say Pocky! Cheer Street View campaign' launched on Pocky day, Nov 11, where users could drop 'smile pins' in designated areas in Google Maps Street View. Friends were also encouraged to create similarly-colored pins to form a 'smile-relay', so they can be together even virtually. A multi-media strategy in the Philippines raised campaign awareness with high-reach digital placements playing a primary role, supported by strategic OOH, KOL partnerships, and event sponsorships.

"We are really excited to have won the prizes at the ICE Awards 2021.

The pandemic has led to an increase in anxiety levels and unhappiness, as the future continues to be unpredictable social conditions. We have thought, 'What can Pocky help create shared moments of happiness to bring genuine smiles back?'

Pocky is designed to be shareable, and simply saying 'Pocky!' can bring smiles to people's faces. We believe that Pocky can be used to bring 'Share happiness' among all generations."

- Mr Takashi Miki, Marketing Head, Glico Philippines, Inc.

In addition, to celebrate the Award, Glico Philippines Inc will hold a promotion in the LazMall and Shopee Mall from 15th – 17thApril 2022. Please check it out.

Where to Buy

Major supermarkets

(Online Store)

LazMall Glico Official STORE https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/glico/

Shopee Mall Glico Official STORE https://shopee.ph/glico_philippines

Communication

Official Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PockyPhilippines

Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/glico_ph/

Glico Shopalyst https://shop-ph-glico.com/brandstore/glico

About Glico

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the nutritious, fortified Glico caramel in its distinctive red box, the business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing Public Health Through Food." Glico caramel – the company's first product – incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products.

https://www.glico.com/global/

About Pocky

Pocky is popular chocolate-based confectionary that has been loved by people all over the world since it was launched in Japan in 1966. It is made of a crisp pretzel, a kind of biscuit, coated by creamy chocolate. Pocky is so shareable that you'll want to share it with your friends and family any time, and anywhere. Pocky is all about 'Share happiness!'. Let's all share Pocky and bring happiness around the world.

http://pocky.glico.com/info/

About Our Partners

dentsu media and creative service line

We are under Dentsu International and in our nework we have the media (DentsuX) and creative service (Dentsu Jayme Syfu) line

https://www.dentsu.com/sg/en



Dentsu Jayme Syfu

We provide life changing solutions that are ideas led, tech enabled and data driven.

https://dentsujaymesyfu.com/#