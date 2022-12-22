Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign

Tia Launches Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign

—

Global C-pop singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), just dropped her new “Goodbye Princess” music video exclusively on YouTube and Weibo last week! A visual and musical crystallisation of her artistic journey, Tia brings us her latest reflection on self-acceptance and female empowerment.

It has already achieved significant success with over 30 million YouTube views in 6 days after premiere, breaking the record for C-pop songs, clearly a continuation of the hype for her mesmerizing pre-release campaign. With her worldwide presence, Tia has spared no time in the launch of her #EmpowerHer campaign. Unveiling plans to drive female empowerment, she sets her eyes on promoting female-centric charity work around the world.

“I am very excited for this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can resonate with – especially women, who so often bear the brunt of society’s judgment. We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it difficult for us to speak up. So I hope that “Goodbye Princess” and the #EmpowerHer campaign can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realizing their truth,” said Tia Lee.

This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can resonate with – especially women.

The launch of the song was preluded by pre-release campaign for “Goodbye Princess”. It set the scene with a vibrant 6-part animation series, detailing Tia’s journey with a hauntingly whimsical narrative, taking the audience through her time in the music and entertainment industries. It was the first of its kind to bring together animation, music and fashion videography – accumulating 100 million views without a month. The pre-release campaign is on track to become the most successful engagement campaign of all time by a C-pop artiste.

The Inspiration and Creation of the Global #EmpowerHer Campaign

The #EmpowerHer encapsulates the vision held by Tia as she crafted “Goodbye Princess”, which is why the artist holds it so close to her heart. “I am so excited to launch the #EmpowerHer campaign! I was humbled by the outpour of love from my fans when I saw the amazing response to the “Goodbye Princess” pre-release animation series. It would be beautiful to turn this love into support for women around the world - as we accumulate more views for this video, the more I will donate to benefit women around the world. Please join me on my mission and spread the word with the hashtag #EmpowerHer”.

With her own experience in mind, Tia is leveraging the launch of “Goodbye Princess” to jumpstart the #EmpowerHer campaign. With her music and her voice, she sets out to rally for girls and women around the world, supporting them in overcoming the challenges posed by modern society, ultimately hoping to help women stand taller and stronger.

To that end, the #EmpowerHer campaign aims to raise awareness and support for women-centric charitable organisations around the world. “We are calling for like-minded organisations to join us on helping women in need, and providing them with resources that can make a difference,” said Tia, “let us all stand together to create a better world where women can thrive.”

Tia is thrilled to announce that, each view of the “Goodbye Princess” music video will help to empower women around the world. Every time a viewing benchmark is met a donation will be made to the #EmpowerHer campaign, one of the biggest initiatives to support the empowerment of women worldwide. The #EmpowerHer campaign will donate money to selected charities, Women in Music (USA), Beats by Girlz (Europe, Africa, Americas), Teen’s Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters of Tomorrow (Singapore) are the initial partners, and more may be announced. Tia strongly believes in the work they are doing to empower women and girls around the world.

#EmpowerHerDance Tiktok Campaign

The message of Tia’s pre-launch series has touched hearts of her fans from across the world, including many Tiktokers. Tiktokers from different regions have banded together in support of her new song, manifesting in the form of the #EmpowerHerDance Tiktok Campaign. Led by the famous Filipina Tiktoker Hannah Balaney, the campaign rallies to raise awareness for the suffering caused by women-centric issues.

Led by the famous Filipina Tiktoker Hannah Balaney, the campaign rallies to raise awareness for the suffering caused by women-centric issues.

Coming up, the star, who is all set up and ready for her new chapter, will continue to release a series of new works. Stay tune! Check out Tia’s official social media platforms: Instagram, YouTube and Facebook for more information.

Contact Info:

Name: Redhill Asia

Email: Send Email

Organization: Redhill

Phone: +852 60777342 | +852 93793045

Website: https://redhill.world/



Release ID: 89086951

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.