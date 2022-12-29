Global C-pop singer Tia Lee makes comeback with stunning video and song produced by US Grammy winner

Life in the limelight has its share of ups and downs. Having embraced many lessons throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, global Chinese pop singer and fashion icon Tia Lee Yu Fen returns to the spotlight as a stronger, braver and wiser individual with her latest single Goodbye Princess.

A homage to the struggles of life, it showcases her own determination to break out of stereotypes, shake off biases, avoid negativity and set an example for female empowerment.

The track is also the first ever Chinese song produced by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz, who has previously worked with Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z.

The pre-release campaign for Goodbye Princess surpassed 100 million views across social media platforms and uses a mix of animation, music and fashion videography to tell her story. Following record-breaking success of a pre-release campaign by any Chinese pop artiste, the Goodbye Princess music video was launched on Dec 9 exclusively on Lee’s YouTube and Weibo channels.

Blending fiction and reality

Set in a futuristic cyberpunk environment, the music video is an expression of Lee’s metamorphosis from being a sheltered and highly scrutinised icon into an individual who is ready to take on the world.

Speaking about the version of herself in the video, Lee shared, “This time, I’m back in a hyperreality form – the animations represent the past, the motion images represent the present, and the combination of both in the video creates the future. I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds my last farewell to the past as we welcome the future together.”

The music video was produced by Actual Objects, a multi-disciplinary creative studio based in Los Angeles. The company has worked with fashion brands and celebrities such as Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, Madison Beer, Nike and The North Face.

Creating animated magic

Over the last month, Lee released a stunning six-part animation series leading up to the launch of Goodbye Princess.

The shorts explore Lee’s journey through the entertainment industry and the challenges that all women including herself face in life, taking inspiration from classic princess fairy tales to create a dark fantasy while portraying their hopes for a better life.

This animation series was further complemented by a collection of motion images, capturing Lee juxtaposed against scenes from the series and conveying her determination to break free from her past.

The success behind the pre-release campaign of her single is no surprise as Lee teamed up with the best talents in the industry to bring together animation, music and fashion videography for the series.

The series was directed by acclaimed animation director Sunny Tang, whose works include The Great Detective Sherlock Holmes - The Greatest Jail-Breaker and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, whereas the collection of stills and motion images was brought to life by the award-winning duo of creative director Tony C. Miller and producer Kate Wynborne.

“Life is about stepping out of your comfort zone. You will see all the beautiful things this world has to offer when you do that,” says Lee.

Watch the Goodbye Princess series on Lee’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.



