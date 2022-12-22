Global C-Pop Star and Fashion Icon Tia Lee releases Goodbye Princess MV today

—

Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess” music video was officially launched, and has already achieved significant success with over 1 million in 10 hours after premiere, breaking the record for C-pop songs. 24 hours after the premiere, the viewership on Youtube channel exceeds 4.7 million viewership.

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer, film and television actress, fashion icon, today released the highly-anticipated music video (MV) for her new song “Goodbye Princess” exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. The song marks another high-water mark in Tia’s global rise.

Last month, Tia’s ingenious pre-release campaign for “Goodbye Princess” featured a sixepisode animation series combined with motion imagery and fashion videography delivered the story of Tia’s journey in the music and entertainment industries, as well as her subsequent reinvention. The pre-release campaign was more successful than even Tia could have dreamt of, setting a new record by gaining more than 100 million views in under a month. The pre-release campaign is on track to become the most successful global engagement campaign of all time by a C-pop artiste. On the back of that, Tia is launching her new single “Goodbye Princess” today, exclusively on YouTube and Weibo.

Tia Lee said, “I am very excited for this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can relate to – especially women, who so often bear the brunt of society’s judgment. We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it challenging for us to speak up. I hope that “Goodbye Princess” can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realising their own truth.”

The Concept and Talent Behind the Creation of “Goodbye Princess”

“Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, the song symbolises her saying goodbye to her previous stage persona and learning to express her true self, on the same hand exploring a new world. Tia’s new single themed around female empowerment, which aims to encourage all women to build a more promising future for themselves.

Tia spoke about "her" in the MV: "The "me" in the MV lives a life of luxury in a futuristic castle that is well-sheltered and protected, but this is not what the real me wants. This is why we have chosen a digital, virtual me in this MV; she walks my journey to date, and she represents my farewell to the past as I embrace what the future holds.”

“Goodbye Princess” was backed by an international production team. It is the first Chinese language track produced by Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz, who has also created hits for music legends such as Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Jay-Z. Tia’s catchy lyrics quickly get into fans heads.

Notably, “Goodbye Princess” music video, was produced by Los Angeles-based studio Actual Objects, an experimental multi-disciplinary studio based in Los Angeles that has designed unique aesthetics for international brands and artists such as Nike and Travis Scott. Set in a hyper pop fantasy world, the MV, with Cyberpunk style, depicts Tia’s metamorphosis from a sheltered highly scrutinized icon into a darker yet braver persona, ready to take on the world.

Tia further added: "Thank you to all my production teams who have presented the beautiful creative animations, stills and videography. This time, I’m back in a hyper-reality form. If the animations were a figment of the past, and the motion images telling of the present, combining the two creates the future. Now, I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds my last farewell to the past as we welcome the future together.”

The Release of Single Cover Art Shed Lights on Tia’s new Confident Image and Message

Earlier this week, Tia launched her “Goodbye Princess” Single Cover. The cover art of “Goodbye Princess”, produced by Vogue Hong Kong’s fashion director Sean K, returns to the primordial basics with Tia Lee surfacing serenely from the depths of calm water, the essence of all existence. Is the milky, ethereal quality of the pool surrounding her a symbol of her soul’s purification, the dark depths of her past turmoil cleansed to start anew? Or is it the boundless ocean, washing away the corruption of negativity to reveal pure inner strength and faith? Tia’s knowing, determined gaze holds the answer, and within them lies an invitation for fans to embark on a journey of discovery together.

Coming up, the star, who is all set up and ready for her new chapter, will release a series of new works. Stay tune! “Goodbye Princess” new single and music video are now available on YouTube and Weibo.

Check out Tia’s official social media platforms: Instagram, YouTube and Facebook!

Contact Info:

Name: Redhill Asia

Email: Send Email

Organization: Redhill

Phone: +852 60777342 | +852 93793045

Website: https://redhill.world/



Release ID: 89086952

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.