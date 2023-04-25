Global Chauffeur Service Blacklane Decisively Expands City-To-City Offering With 98 Connections In 11 Countries

The premium chauffeur service now offers guests the opportunity to book rides between key metropolitan areas, boosting altogether 127 connections
With this move, Blacklane is becoming the high quality transport solution alternative, adding a new level to sustainable next-generation urban mobility
City-to-city offers chauffeurs a reliable revenue stream
BERLIN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blacklane, the leading global chauffeur service, announced that its City-to-city offering will expand by 98 new routes in Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, the KSA, the U.S., the UK, the U.A.E. and Thailand, bringing the total offering to 127. This includes connections between key metropolitan areas such as London and Manchester, UK, New York and Atlantic City, U.S., as well as Rome and Florence, Italy (full list please see below). Blacklane guests now have the opportunity to book professionally chauffeured rides and enjoy a comfortable, safe, reliable and stress-free travel experience. All rides have a fixed fare including taxes, tolls and tips, guaranteeing a transparent pricing model adding to the peace-of-mind experience Blacklane offers.
The expansion of its City-to-city services is part of Blacklane’s continued growth efforts which focus on diversifying its products as well as exploring new markets. Blacklane’s product range includes airport transfers, City-to-city services, On-demand rides in metropolitan areas as well as hourly bookings. The company is active in 50 countries. With services all around the world, Blacklane not only gets its guests where they need to go safely, but also sustainably. Travelers can ride with Blacklane with ease knowing that all rides and routes are 100% carbon neutral as the company offsets all carbon emissions from all trips, an industry first. In addition, Blacklane’s services are a real alternative to short-haul flights and offer cost savings as the seats can be shared among up to four individuals. At the same time, this approach reduces empty leg journeys for the chauffeurs and offers them new, sustainable income streams.
For guests, the added conveniences are a reliable schedule where they travel on their own time and are not bound to a fixed schedule. In addition, the journey is seamless from door to door, so the guests don’t have to worry about the first or last leg of their journey. A recent survey* Blacklane released with YouGov actually found that 57% of recipients choose a car service, such as Blacklane, over other modes of travel because of this convenience. Lastly, Blacklane’s limousines offer comfort and privacy which enables guests to either fully relax or continue with their work uninterrupted - 36% of recipients in the YouGov survey expressed this is a must when traveling long-distance.
Dr. Jens Wohltorf, Co-Founder and CEO of Blacklane, said: “Blacklane continues to accelerate to reach its growth goals by successfully combining highly personalized services with advanced technology platforms. We are strategically investing in important and popular long-distance routes across several markets to diversify our business model and expand into new sectors. This is also beneficial from an urban mobility perspective as our rides are a real alternative to short-haul flights.”
Blacklane’s focus is on sustainably delivering luxurious experiences, thereby reimagining premium mobility globally. The company pays extra attention to the customer, ensuring they are not only comfortable and relaxed, but that they are getting the highest quality and best-in-class driving services and experience with their chauffeur. For more information and to book a ride, please visit: https://www.blacklane.com/en/city-to-city/.
Full list of long-distance rides:
Australia
- Brisbane - Gold Coast
Canada
- Vancouver - Whistler
France
- Lyon - Courchevel
- Lyon - Megève
- Lyon - Méribel
- Lyon - Val-d’Isère
- Marseille - Aix-en-Provence
- Monaco - Cannes
- Marseille - Montpellier
- Monaco - Nice
- Monaco - Saint Tropez
- Montpellier - Toulouse
- Nice - Aix-en-Provence
- Nice - Cannes
- Nice - Marseille
- Nice - Saint Tropez
- Nice - Toulon
- Paris - Angers
- Paris - Bayeux
- Paris - Caen
- Paris - Disneyland
- Paris - Clermont-Ferrand
- Paris - Le Havre
- Paris - Le Mans
- Paris - Lille
- Paris - Lyon
- Paris - Nantes
- Paris - Orléans
- Paris - Reims
- Paris - Rennes
- Paris - Rouen
Germany
- Berlin - Dresden
- Berlin - Hamburg
- Berlin - Leipzig
- Cologne - Duesseldorf
- Duesseldorf - Bonn
- Duesseldorf - Frankfurt/Main
- Frankfurt/Main - Baden-Baden
- Frankfurt/Main - Bonn
- Frankfurt/Main - Cologne
- Frankfurt/Main - Nuremberg
- Frankfurt/Main - Stuttgart
- Hamburg - Bremen
- Hamburg - Hanover
- Munich - Frankfurt/Main
- Munich - Nuremberg
- Munich - Passau
- Munich - Regensburg
- Munich - Stuttgart
Ireland
- Dublin - Belfast
- Dublin - Galway
- Dublin - Shannon
Italy
- Bologna - Florence
- Naples - Positano
- Naples - Sorrento
- Rome - Florence
- Rome - Naples
- Rome - Positano
- Rome - Sorrento
KSA
- Jeddah - Mecca
Thailand
- Bangkok - Pattaya
U.S.
- Austin - San Antonio
- Chicago - Milwaukee
- Fort Lauderdale - Orlando
- Fort Lauderdale - Palm Beach
- Fort Lauderdale - Tampa
- Houston - Austin
- Los Angeles - Disneyland Anaheim
- Los Angeles - Las Vegas
- Los Angeles - Palm Springs
- Los Angeles - San Diego
- Los Angeles - Santa Barbara
- Miami - Fort Lauderdale
- Miami - Orlando
- Miami - Palm Beach
- Miami - Tampa
- New York - Atlantic City
- New York - Boston
- New York - East Hampton
- New York - Greenport
- New York - Greenwich
- New York - Montauk
- New York - Philadelphia
- New York - Washington, D.C.
- Palm Beach - Orlando
- Palm Beach - Tampa
- Philadelphia - Atlantic City
- Tampa - Orlando
- Washington, D.C. - Baltimore
UK
- Birmingham - Manchester
- Bristol - Cardiff
- Exeter - Manchester
- Glasgow - Ayr
- Glasgow - Edinburgh
- Glasgow - Manchester
- Inverness - Edinburgh
- London - Basingstoke
- London - Birmingham
- London - Bournemouth
- London - Brighton
- London - Bristol
- London - Cambridge
- London - Canterbury
- London - Cardiff
- London - Cheltenham
- London - Colchester
- London - Coventry
- London - Dover
- London - Ipswich
- London - Leeds
- London - Leicester
- London - Liverpool
- London - Manchester
- London - Milton Keynes
- London - Northampton
- London - Norwich
- London - Oxford
- London - Portsmouth
- London - Reading
- London - Southampton
- Manchester - Crewe
- Manchester - Liverpool
- Manchester - Leeds
- Manchester - Sheffield
- Manchester - York
U.A.E.
- Dubai - Abu Dhabi
*Survey Methodology: YouGov conducted this survey around long-distance travel from February 21st, 2023 through March 2nd, 2023 using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov PLC UK panel of over 800,000 individuals.
