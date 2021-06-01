Global Chinese learning books exhibit & sell season begins in June

BEIJING, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2021 (Beijing Time), the first Sunshine Reading Program is launched in Beijing by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd (CNPIEC) and China Soong Ching Ling Foundation. During the Program, Nearly 300 popular book titles on learning and reading Chinese including Abridged Chinese Classic Series and Great Wall Chinese are recommended by Sinolingua Co., Ltd., the principal partner of the Sunshine Reading Program, together with Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press and other major publishers on educational books in China. Over 2,000 book titles are sold at best discounts. Moreover, books will also be donated to Chinese language schools worldwide.

The online bookstore of "CHINA BOOKS" (www.aliexpress.com/store/911753420), which begins to provide service with the launching of Sunshine Reading Program, is a new channel for CNPIEC to expand overseas retail operations covering more than 220 countries and regions.

It is learned that the first Sunshine Reading Program will last for three months. The books will be exhibited and sold in online channels such as CNPIEC platform (cnbook1.cnpiec.com.cn) in addition to traditional channels like bookstores and international Chinese language schools across the world.

Sunshine Reading Program is themed with "Books Fly to You Like Dandelion Seeds". CNPIEC joins hands with major publishers in China to launch "global exhibit & sell season of Chinese learning books", which aim to better satisfy the needs of overseas learners of Chinese and readers of Chinese books. All books on learning Chinese language will be sold at best discounts, and various free online activities such as Chinese writers' communication with readers and Chinese teaching class will also be held during the Program.

CNPIEC, a large state-owned culture enterprise founded in 1949, is now the largest and most competitive import and export enterprise & global exhibition service agency of the Chinese publishing industry, with total assets of 4.8 billion Yuan, operating revenue of 5.5 billion Yuan, and more than 40 branches at home and abroad.

More information Please Contact: Jonathon Guan, +86(10)13661293360

Related Links :

http://www.cnpiec.com.cn